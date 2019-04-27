GREEN BAY — Kingsley Keke and Jace Sternberg can coordinate their travel schedules on their way to Titletown.

After sitting out the fourth round to start Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers added Keke, a defensive lineman from Texas A&M, with their first pick of the day, a fifth-rounder (No. 150) that gave them their second straight ex-Aggies player. They took Sternberg, a tight end from A&M, in the third round (No. 75 overall) with their final pick of the day Friday.

"Big Jace, he had just texted me," Keke said during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters following the pick. "I'm glad to be here with my man, Jace. Excited for him, excited to go to work with him."

The Packers did not have a fourth-round pick after sending both their selections in that round to the Seattle Seahawks to move up in the first round on Thursday, when they took Maryland safety Darnell Savage.

The 6-foor-2, 288-pound Keke, who’ll turn 23 in September, was a three-year starter on the Aggies’ defensive line but slimmed down from over 300 pounds to play defensive end last year as a senior, and production followed. He finished with seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 51 total tackles last season while starting all 13 games.

“You look at his history, he’s such a big frame, a long man, his weight has fluctuated a little bit. And that’s not a bad thing,” Packers college scout Charles Walls said. “He trimmed down a little bit, they played him more on the edge, and you could see his athleticism come through a little more – especially as a pass-rusher. He can be whatever weight we want him to be and play whatever position on the line.”