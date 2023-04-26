GREEN BAY — He wouldn’t … would he?

Nah. He couldn’t.

Or could he?

If you are a Green Bay Packers fan, you surely know this fact, having heard it time and time again as the past several NFL Drafts have approached:

The Packers haven’t used a first-round draft pick on a wide receiver since coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker with the 20th pick in 2002.

That streak remains intact because even when the past several drafts were loaded with some of the deepest talent at the position, the Packers — and general manager Brian Gutekunst — didn’t use their first-round picks on wideouts.

That’s 21 first-round picks since the Walker selection, and none spent on a wide receiver. In fact, the only two offensive skill position players selected by the Packers during that time? Two quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers in 2005, and Rodgers’ replacement, Jordan Love, in 2020.

So, again, the question must be asked: Would Gutekunst, set to pick 13th in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after the — finally official — trade that sent Rodgers to the New York Jets, really use his first post-Rodgers era pick on a wide receiver? After Rodgers never getting a first-round wideout during his 15-year run as the starting quarterback?

We’ll all find together when the Packers go on the clock and Gutekunst embarks on his sixth draft as the team’s GM. But speaking during his annual pre-draft Q-and-A session with reporters earlier this week, Gutekunst insisted he wouldn’t make picks based on arming Love with as much offensive weaponry as possible to make sure the new starting QB, Gutekunst's handpicked replacement for Rodgers, succeeds.

“We’ve got to remember we’re trying to win games, and that takes all three phases. So, we’re going to load up as much as we can in all three phases,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, as we go forward, offensive skill will be part of that, just like everything else. But I’m not really looking at it kind of in that window. I’m kind of looking at the whole team.”

It'd certainly be a juicy storyline if Gutekunst indeed took a wideout at No. 13, one day after Rodgers was introduced as the Jets’ new starting quarterback — and claimed that the Packers’ bemoaning of a lack of communication between him and his now-former team had been because no one FaceTimed him on his iPhone, because Rodgers didn’t get cell reception at his home in Malibu, Calif.

Given the state of the Packers’ roster right now, Gutekunst isn’t going to make a pick influenced by spite.

But it would certainly help his team if, for example, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, widely considered the best receiver in this year’s class, is available at No. 13.

If he’s not, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was among the players to come to Lambeau Field for one of the Packers’ allotted 30 pre-draft visits, should be there at No. 13, and he’s more of a pass-catching tight end at this point anyway.

“I just don’t think, unless Jaxon Smith-Njigba is there, (they’ll pick a receiver),” longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said during an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” earlier this month.

“If Jaxon Smith-Njigba is gone, which I think he will be, Dalton Kincaid is more like a receiver/tight end anyway. So he kind of gives you that dynamic down the field.”

With additional needs at tight end, safety, edge rusher and on both the defensive and offensive lines, the Packers could go a myriad of ways at the top of their draft and hold off on taking a receiver or tight end until Day 2.

Gutekunst will start the three-day draft with 11 picks, including a pair of second-rounders (Nos. 42 and 45) thanks to the trade with the Jets and a third-rounder (No. 78).

And while Gutekunst is fond of saying that there are always good players available every time you pick — and it’s just a matter of identifying which ones they are — the 2023 class isn’t as deep as past years, across the board.

“This is not a good draft,” Kiper said. “There’s a lot of good players, but not a good draft overall, so there’s a lot of mixed opinions on players — which, there always are, but this year more than ever.

“I think you’ll see a lot of teams trying to get out (of the first round), maybe pick up some choices next year if they can, because next year’s draft figures to be a lot better. So I think there’s going to be some maneuvering going on. I could see Green Bay maybe doing that.”

Gutekunst said Wednesday, after the Rodgers trade became official, that the additional second-round pick gives him the ammunition to move up from No. 13 if there’s a player he’s especially smitten with. But he could just as easily move back and accumulate additional picks for a team that appears to be in rebuilding mode, even if the GM won’t publicly say so.

“Nobody really knows how it’s going to fall. You think you know, but there’s so many things that can happen — trades and surprises, and things like that,” Gutekunst said. “Our board’s kind of set. (Picking 13th) may obviously bring some players into view that wouldn’t have been in view, but it doesn’t really change our process or how we look at it.

“The extra ‘2’ I think is very helpful in this draft. There’s some good players that I think will be available. If we do want to move around, I think that gives us a lot more flexibility as well, especially at the top of the draft.”