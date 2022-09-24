Packers tackle David Bakhtiari expected to play Sunday

GREEN BAY — After a nearly 21-month odyssey filled with setbacks and disappointments, David Bakhtiari is on the cusp of returning to action — game action.

The Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium — and play in just his second game since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice — a source confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Sports Illustrated was first to report Bakhtiari’s impending return, although at least three of Bakhtiari’s offensive line mates — right guard Royce Newman, center Josh Myers and left guard Jon Runyan — did deliver a bit of a hint when they boarded the team’s charter flight to Florida wearing Bakhtiari-themed T-shirts.

Bakhtiari took part in Friday’s practice on a limited basis, the second straight day he did so after not practicing on Wednesday when the team worked in pads. He is listed as questionable, just as he was for the first two games — neither of which he played in.

Still, considering head coach Matt LaFleur had said on Wednesday that he had “no idea” if Bakhtiari would play, this qualifies as extremely encouraging progress.

If Bakhtiari’s status changes, Yosh Nijman would start again at left tackle. The Packers could have Bakhtiari job-share with Nijman to limit his snap count as well.

“I’m not sure where he’s going to be at percentage-wise, not just physically but mentally,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said earlier in the week when asked about Bakhtiari. “When he’s back, he’s a minimum top-three left tackle in the league. Yosh has played really well for us, but there’s a reason Dave gets paid what he gets paid and he’s been a first-team All-Pro many times.”

Bakhtiari hasn’t played in a game since a 27-snap appearance at Detroit in last year’s meaningless regular-season finale on Jan. 9. He was then unable to play 13 days later in the team’s playoff loss to San Francisco.

Bakhtiari underwent two smaller surgeries after his ACL reconstruction in January 2021, both of which were deemed necessary but set back his timeline. Now, he appears on the verge of finally returning.

“Everyone loves timelines. When I’m ready, I’ll be out there,,” Bakhtiari said at the start of training camp.

“What I can say is I do feel really good. I feel normal. My knee feels normal — and that’s the biggest plus. Now it’s just getting that normal feeling again when I play football — the load, stress, strength.

“But we’re not really in an ACL issue. That’s actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It’s just there’s other issues that we’re navigating around. … It’s been my nightmare, so it’s something that I have to live with.”