Packers tackle David Bakhtiari cashes in as highest-paid lineman after unlikely path to NFL greatness

“They were not a very good team at the time. He was a junior, and talking to people there and asking general questions (like) ‘Hey, who’s your best player? It was pretty unanimous that David was. Then when you watched him on a (losing) team at the time, the way he prepared and practiced, the way he worked, you knew there was something a little bit different about him.”

Months later, as the first of the Packers’ three fourth-round selections in the 2013 NFL Draft approached, Gutekunst and then-GM Ted Thompson saw Bakhtiari’s name still on their board. At the time, the team was planning on moving 2010 first-round pick Bryan Bulaga to left tackle, but in Bakhtiari they saw a 21-year-old prospect who should’ve been long gone by the time the 109th pick came around. Seeing his potential, the Packers snapped Bakhtiari up.

“When we got into the process with Ted, we really had him ranked much higher than actually where we ended up drafting him,” Gutekunst continued. “We really thought he had a chance to be a good player in the National Football League.