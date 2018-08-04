GREEN BAY — Everyone was excited for Bryan Bulaga on Friday — his coaches, his quarterback, his teammates, his fellow offensive linemen.
That the Green Bay Packers veteran right tackle had passed his physical and been cleared for practice nine months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee was cause for celebration.
But no one was more pumped for Bulaga than Packers athletic trainer Andrew DePietropaolo.
Not only has DePietropaolo been Bulaga’s physical therapist throughout his rehabilitation, helping him hit all the requisite mileposts on his journey back onto the field, but he’s also been absorbing the blocks that Bulaga would have preferred to have been delivering to 300-pound defensive linemen while spending the first week of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Even with the hand-held pads and a giant blue Swiss training ball DePietropaolo used to simulate defenders, it was tough duty.
“He’s been a good sport,” Bulaga said of DePietropaolo, who rejoined the Packers staff this year after working as a training intern during the 2011 season. “He’s probably 150 pounds soaking wet, so him pressing up against me is probably a little bit different. But he’s done a really good job. He’s taken my opinions and advice. There’s good feedback back and forth. Which I need.
“I’ve been working with Andrew since the day after surgery. He’s been with me the whole time. I don’t know how they assign things in the training room, I don’t know how that works, but Andrew was assigned to me from Day 1. And we just stuck with it.”
And from Bulaga’s surgery just days after his Nov. 6 injury, to his rehab work in Green Bay and in Florida during the offseason, to their sessions off to the side during practice before Bulaga came off the PUP list Friday, their plan came together. The 29-year-old Bulaga, though, joked that it was odd to have someone his age directing his rehab.
“Usually you’re taking orders from someone a little older, so it’s like, ‘Man, you’re the same age as me and I’m taking orders from you?’” Bulaga said. “But he’s done a great job to help get me back. He really has.”
For the first week of camp, as all of his teammates practiced together, #Packers RT Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) was off to the side with athletic trainer Andrew DePietropaolo (@DP_PTATC). Their efforts paid off today, when Bulaga was activated from PUP.— Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) August 4, 2018
cc: @AaronRodgers12 #Paparazzi pic.twitter.com/11vcqRBwSz
And the Packers couldn’t be more thankful. While the Packers perhaps could have gotten by with someone else at right tackle — Jason Spriggs, Kyle Murphy and Byron Bell have worked in his place — their offense is far better with Bulaga, who also came back from tearing the ACL in his left knee during Family Night in 2013.
“We all expected him to (be back). I’m happy to see him out there in his pads,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He’s a pro’s pro. He knows how to play the game. Unfortunately, he’s sustained a couple of tough injuries. But when he’s out there, he’s a rock.”
Added left guard Lane Taylor: “If we can get Bryan out there, that’s great. In my opinion, he’s one of the best right tackles in the league. I kind of guessed it last year that he’d be ready (by now). He’s done it before and he’s worked his (expletive) off. He’ll be ready.”
Coach Mike McCarthy said to open camp that he wasn’t concerned about Bulaga being ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago, while Bulaga admitted he was hoping to be cleared immediately and avoid the PUP list.
“I thought I could get back earlier. I thought I could knock this rehab out better than I did the last time,” Bulaga said. “There was a lot of chatter that I probably wouldn’t be available until the middle of the season, and that’s just a little bit of fuel. That stokes it. All of those little tidbits kind of go into it.
“Honestly, my goal was Week 1 (of the season). That was the main goal. But obviously I need a little bit of training camp to feel good about it. So the goal was training camp, and we’ve hit that goal. Now it’s just kind of progressing into it and feeling comfortable with it.”
Despite his confidence, being cleared for limited practice work by team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie on Friday morning was a crucial step, even if it was a formality in Bulaga’s mind. While the Packers figure to be cautious with Bulaga and hold him out of today’s Family Night practice and perhaps next Thursday’s preseason opener against Tennessee, at least he’s on his way.
“It’s the first step in the process. It feels good to put pads back on and just move around out here with the guys. That’s really what it is,” said Bulaga, who is wearing a large brace on his right knee but no longer wears one on his surgically repaired left knee. “We have a good plan in mind, and today was the first step of it. We’ll just continue to build upon that and get up to full speed.
“I felt really good about it. We’ve done a lot of work, a lot of testing, a lot of cutting, pushing. So I don’t really have any worries about the knee itself. I think for me it’s getting my technique right, fundamentals, all those things. If you’re good with all those, your feet are in the right place, they’re under you, you have a good base, not getting yourself in bad positions, I think that gives you more confidence.
“To me, now it’s getting back into my techniques and going against people and feeling good about where I’m at from that standpoint.”