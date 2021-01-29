Packers tab Maurice Drayton to be next special teams coordinator, a day after firing Shawn Mennenga

It was unclear as of Thursday evening whether LaFleur had made up his mind on whether to bring Pettine back or not, or if he’s still mulling his options. Defensive backs coach Jerry Gray has coordinator experience and would be an in-house option if LaFleur decided to move on from Pettine, as would outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, a Pettine protégé who has never been a coordinator. LaFleur has not yet held his end-of-the-year briefing with reporters and presumably wouldn’t schedule the Q&A session until he’s ready to divulge his plans.

Asked in advance of last Sunday’s loss NFC Championship Game loss about how Pettine, who spent the 2014 and ’15 seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach, had helped him, LaFleur replied: “Mike, from the first day that we started working together, he’s been just a great sounding board because he’s been through a lot of these situations in terms of practice schedules and certainly many other things. I think he’s been awesome for me; a great resource for us as we’ve built this thing over the last two years.”