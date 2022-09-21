Packers stress that Buccaneers' depleted receiver corps still 'a challenge'

GREEN BAY — Perhaps privately, Matt LaFleur and his players were pleased with the NFL’s decision Wednesday to uphold Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ one-game suspension, knocking him out of Sunday’s matchup.

But publicly, the Green Bay Packers head coach and his players were saying all the right things about the Buccaneers’ borderline decimated receiving corps, which played in last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints without wideouts Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all game and without Evans after he was ejected early in the fourth quarter for fighting with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.

As a result, the party line at Lambeau Field both before and after Wednesday’s practice was simple: As long as the Buccaneers have the legendary Tom Brady at quarterback, there’s no solace in Tampa Bay’s receiver misfortune.

“Not much,” LaFleur replied when asked how much Evans’ absence alters the Packers’ preparation. “We’ve got enough to worry about. They’ve got a lot of playmakers over there — really in every phase — (and) great coaches. It’s going to be a great challenge. We only worry about the things that we can control. That’s totally out of our control, so it doesn’t impact us at all.”

Evans had three receptions for 61 yards, including a 41-yarder, on four targets before his ejection, but Brady targeted Russell Gage (five receptions for 28 yards on six targets), Scotty Miller (three catches for 34 yards on eight targets) and Breshad Perrmian (three catches for 45 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown on five targets) more than Evans in the game.

“We’ll see who shows up and plays. We’ll know later on in the week,” Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas said. “But for now, it’s whoever comes out there. It’s still a good team regardless, with one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. They played the whole (fourth) quarter without those guys.”

Added cornerback Eric Stokes: “You still have to approach it the same way. You’ve still got Tom Brady. It doesn’t matter who he’s throwing it to — he can make anybody great.”

Godwin, who injured his hamstring in the Buccaneers’ season-opening win over Dallas, didn’t play against the Saints and didn’t practice Wednesday. Jones, who caught three passes for 69 yards against Dallas before sitting out against New Orleans, also did not practice Wednesday.

“I never assume. I assume they’re all (going to be) out there,” veteran Packers safety Adrian Amos said. “You have to prepare as such. We’re going to have a plan for everybody, whoever’s out there.

“First and foremost, we have to be ourselves. If we go out there and be ourselves, there’s not too many people we’re really worried about.”

Adding an intriguing layer to Evans’ suspension was that Jon Runyan Sr., the NFL’s vice president of rules and policy administration since 2016, was the one who handed down the one-game penalty. He also happens to be Packers starting left guard Jon Runyan Jr.’s father.

“He was just doing his job. He’s been doing that job for over a half-decade now. It just so happens that we’re playing the Buccaneers this week,” Runyan Jr. said after practice Wednesday. “Everybody’s trying to make it this conspiracy theory, which it’s not.”

Evans, who has had eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since entering the league as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, had a previous run-ins with Lattimore. In 2017, Evans was suspended one game for shoving Lattimore; in 2020, Lattimore was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness for shoving Evans in the back.

As a result, the fact that James Thrash, who heard the appeal and was appointed jointly by the NFL and NFL Players Association, upheld Evans’ his suspension wasn’t a complete surprise.

“Regardless of who’s out there for them, it’s a heck of a challenge,” LaFleur said. “Defensively they’re loaded. Offensively they’re loaded. You’ve got Tom.

“It’s going to be quite the challenge. We know that.”