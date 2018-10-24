NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Rams are in seventh heaven.

The Rams (7-0) remain the league's only unbeaten team after a 39-10 rout of the San Francisco 49ers.

They will look to stay unbeaten when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

And the Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the fifth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"With (running back) Todd Gurley and (defensive lineman) Aaron Donald doing the dirty work, the league's only unbeaten team is blessed with superstars on both sides of the ball," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are tied for second with 365 points. The Patriots (5-2) have won four in a row and are back on top of the AFC East. They will close out Week 8 when they head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on "Monday Night Football." New England has won 31 of its past 35 meetings with the division rival.

The Chiefs (6-1) have the AFC's best record and rebounded in a big way from their only loss with a 45-10 rout of Cincinnati.

"They call him 'Showtime,' and Patrick Mahomes continues to live up to the nickname with yet another spectacular showing in a four-touchdown performance against the Bengals," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "There may not be a defense capable of stopping him."

The Chiefs will face the Broncos on Sunday for the second time this month. In the first matchup, the Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter with two late touchdowns for a 27-23 win. It's their closest margin of victory in a game this season.

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are next at Nos. 4 and 5. The first-place NFC teams will meet on Sunday night in one of the top matchups of Week 8.

The Los Angeles Chargers slipped a spot to No. 6 after holding on for a 20-19 win over the Titans in London when Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel went for a 2-point conversion instead of attempting a game-tying PAT.

There was another tie in the top 10 as Pittsburgh and Carolina are both No. 7. The Steelers (3-2-1) lead the AFC North after their bye week and will face Cleveland on Sunday for the second time this season.

Also Sunday, the Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens, who slipped three spots to No. 9 after losing 24-23 to the Saints when Justin Tucker missed a game-tying PAT in the final minute. Tucker had been 222 for 222 on PATs since turning pro in 2012.

"I feel like I cost us the game," he said Sunday night. "Every single one of my teammates thus far has told me the opposite, and no one play wins or loses a game. But that's a tough thing to grapple with when you're the guy in that situation at the end of the game."

Washington (4-2) jumped six spots to round out the top 10. The Redskins were the beneficiary of a missed kick against Dallas. Matt Baher's 52-yard attempt hit the left upright as time expired in Washington's 20-17 win.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 7 0 0 384 1 2. New England Patriots 5 2 0 365 2 2. Kansas City Chiefs 6 1 0 365 3 4. New Orleans Saints 5 1 0 350 4 5. Minnesota Vikings 4 2 1 323 7 6. Los Angeles Chargers 5 2 0 320 5 7. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 2 1 303 9 7. Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 303 12 9. Baltimore Ravens 4 3 0 288 6 10. Washington Redskins 4 2 0 268 16 11. Green Bay Packers 3 2 1 267 11 12. Houston Texans 4 3 0 237 18 13. Cincinnati Bengals 4 3 0 226 8 14. Seattle Seahawks 3 3 0 224 15 15. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 0 217 10 15. Chicago Bears 3 3 0 217 13 17. Detroit Lions 3 3 0 203 22 18. Miami Dolphins 4 3 0 171 13 19. Dallas Cowboys 3 4 0 154 19 20. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 4 0 150 17 21. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 147 23 22. Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 137 20 23. Denver Broncos 3 4 0 125 26 23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 3 0 125 25 25. New York Jets 3 4 0 117 21 26. Cleveland Browns 2 4 1 90 24 27. Indianapolis Colts 2 5 0 76 30 28. Buffalo Bills 2 5 0 59 27 29. New York Giants 1 6 0 45 29 30. San Francisco 49ers 1 6 0 37 28 31. Arizona Cardinals 1 6 0 27 31 32. Oakland Raiders 1 5 0 16 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk