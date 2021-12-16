Packers star defensive lineman Kenny Clark lands on COVID-19 list, may not play against Ravens

GREEN BAY — While their challenges with losing players to the reserve/COVID-19 list haven’t reached the proportions some other NFL teams are dealing with, the Green Bay Packers did lose one of their most valuable players Thursday: Defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Clark, in the midst of a dominating season, was added to the list Thursday morning and is unlikely to play this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens — although the NFL’s updated return-to-play protocols do give him a chance at suiting up in Baltimore.
“Other guys are going to have to step up,” head coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “That’s just the world we live in right now.”
Indeed, league-wide the virus has created all kinds of roster problems, to the point of the NFL altering its protocols on Thursday. The Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team have been hardest hit, and league-wide more than 100 players have tested positive already this week.
“You can only control what you can control, and I don't think anybody’s controlling this, obviously,” LaFleur said. “I would say it’s similar to how you have to deal with injuries. You’ve just got to play the hand that you’re dealt and you have to learn to adjust and make the necessary changes.”
The Packers certainly haven’t been immune to COVID-19 losses, with wide receiver Davante Adams missing their Oct. 28 win at Arizona, reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers missing their Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City and backup quarterback Jordan Love missing last week’s win over Chicago. In addition, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell contracted the coronavirus during the team’s bye week but was activated from the COVID-19 list in time to face the Bears — and register 16 tackles, tied for the most by a Packers player since 2000.
Love was activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday as Clark was added to it, while tight ends coach Justin Outten returned to work this week after missing the Bears game as well because of a COVID-19 positive test.
“I had nothing, really, (symptoms-wise), which was nice,” Outten said.
Clark’s resurgence has helped a Packers unit that entered the week’s games ranked No. 7 in scoring defense and No. 6 in total defense. Clark has registered 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and 12 quarterback hits, and Pro Football Focus has credited him with 54 quarterback pressures, including seven against the Bears last Sunday night.
“You’re see it going on throughout the league, a lot of teams are facing the same issues and the way I look at it is no different than when you have an injury on gameday,” LaFleur said.
In the NFL’s updated protocols, fully vaccinated players can "test out" of COVID-19 protocols and return from quarantine quicker — provided that player is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours. In the updated protocols, an individual's return from quarantine is possible as soon as the day after his or her initial positive test, the league said.
If Clark cannot play, the Packers will turn to rookie T.J. Slaton, who has impressed as a fifth-round pick and recorded 16 tackles (nine solo), a sack, two QB hits and a blocked field goal while playing in all 13 games.
“At least you have some preparation time to get the guys the reps that they need,” LaFleur said. “Obviously Slaton’s going to play a big role in that and we’ll decide who that fifth (lineman) is. But all of those guys, collectively as a group, our interior D-line, are going to have to do a great job, when you take a player like that potentially off the field.”
Extra points
Running back Aaron Jones was not at Thursday’s practice during the time reporters were allowed inside the Don Hutson Center and was added to the injury report with an illness — apparently not one related to COVID-19. Running backs coach Ben Sirmans downplayed any concerns about Jones struggling to play without practice time, so as long as he’s feeling better by Sunday, Jones should be good to go. … For the second straight day, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was able to take part in practice on a limited basis, this time in pads — an encouraging sign that he could make his season debut before the playoffs begin. “I just can tell you that he’s trying to do everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible,” LaFleur said of Bakhtiari. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) also continued practicing, although when he might return to action is unclear as well. Alexander hasn’t played since Oct. 3 and remains on injured reserve, although the team opened the three-week practice window on him last week. … Rodgers (toe) did not practice, as expected, although he allowed for the possibility of practicing on Friday. … Right tackle Billy Turner (knee), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) were working in the rehab group, as were center Josh Myers (knee) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle surgery), both of whom are on IR.