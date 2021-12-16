Packers star defensive lineman Kenny Clark lands on COVID-19 list, may not play against Ravens

“At least you have some preparation time to get the guys the reps that they need,” LaFleur said. “Obviously Slaton’s going to play a big role in that and we’ll decide who that fifth (lineman) is. But all of those guys, collectively as a group, our interior D-line, are going to have to do a great job, when you take a player like that potentially off the field.”

Extra points

Running back Aaron Jones was not at Thursday’s practice during the time reporters were allowed inside the Don Hutson Center and was added to the injury report with an illness — apparently not one related to COVID-19. Running backs coach Ben Sirmans downplayed any concerns about Jones struggling to play without practice time, so as long as he’s feeling better by Sunday, Jones should be good to go. … For the second straight day, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was able to take part in practice on a limited basis, this time in pads — an encouraging sign that he could make his season debut before the playoffs begin. “I just can tell you that he’s trying to do everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible,” LaFleur said of Bakhtiari. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) also continued practicing, although when he might return to action is unclear as well. Alexander hasn’t played since Oct. 3 and remains on injured reserve, although the team opened the three-week practice window on him last week. … Rodgers (toe) did not practice, as expected, although he allowed for the possibility of practicing on Friday. … Right tackle Billy Turner (knee), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) were working in the rehab group, as were center Josh Myers (knee) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle surgery), both of whom are on IR.