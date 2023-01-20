Packers' special teams made meaningful jump under Rich Bisaccia

GREEN BAY — Rich Bisaccia wasn’t all that interested in what he deemed a “philosophical” question.

And yet, the Green Bay Packers' culture-changing 62-year-old special-teams coordinator eventually answered it anyway.

The regular season was winding down, and it was clear to anyone who’d watched it unfold that the Packers' special-teams units had made astonishing progress from the year before, when the group was the NFL’s worst — and had played a major role in the organization’s dispiriting season-ending NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But with veteran kicker Mason Crosby looking like himself again with a new long snapper-holder-kicker operation, Keisean Nixon tilting the field with game-breaking kickoff returns, and the coverage units limiting opposing returners, it sure looked as though Bisaccia’s renovation work was paying off.

And so, the sometimes gruff veteran coach was asked, had his special teams hit some of the same mileposts in 2022 as he’d seen his previous groups hit as he fixed their downtrodden outfits?

“You ask me all those philosophical questions,” Bisaccia bemoaned.

Then, after a pause, he continued, “I feel like we’re on a little bit of a roller coaster, and we’re at the very beginning of it. It’s like a click, click, click (upward). I just feel like we’re climbing the top of this thing.

“We’re a totally different unit going out there than we played opening day against Minnesota. So, I think our challenge is to find a way to get a little bit better each meeting, each walkthrough, each set of practice and hopefully we can keep getting better as the game goes on.

“I know that maybe is coach-speak, and maybe it’s not the philosophical thing that you thought I should give you at this particular point, but I really believe that that’s what we’re trying to do with our guys is to get them to understand how to play together, how to feed off each other.

“At the end of each game, we look at, how did we help? And, did we (build on) the good plays to have another good play? And, how did we hurt? And, did we overcome that and hopefully have a good play and not have not have two bad plays in a row?

“That’s my philosophical answer to your deep question.”

As it turns out, Bisaccia was also the answer to the question of whether coach Matt LaFleur could ever get the special-teams units to be anything other than the disaster they’d been not only on his watch, but for previous coaches Mike McCarthy and Mike Sherman as well.

And so, it was no surprise that, on the same day that the gold standard in NFL special-teams rankings showed the marked improvement he fostered in his first season running the Packers’ units, Bisaccia interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' coaching job.

In longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s 42nd annual special-teams rankings, the Packers finished in 22nd place in the 32-team league, a 10-spot improvement over the mess that LaFleur presided over with Maurice Drayton coordinating the 2021 group.

In Gosselin’s system, he takes each team’s ranking in 22 categories and assigns points according to their standing — one point for being No. 1, 32 points for being the worst. Based on his formula, the Houston Texans finished first in 2022.

The Packers’ operation wasn’t perfect, as evidenced by the NFL-worst four blocked kicks (two punts, one field goal, one extra point) that gave them 32 points in that one category and dragged down their overall ranking.

But with Crosby’s rebound, Nixon’s midseason emergence and the team’s commitment to roster investments in players who brought experience and attitude to the coverage and blocking units, the Packers got exactly what they were hoping for when they hired Bisaccia.

“I really like what we did as a (special) teams unit this year,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. “(I have) a lot of respect for Rich and how he goes about things.

“I think the thing that I like the most was the play style of those guys — not only the effort and the intensity, but then the pride they took in it. I thought our cover teams were as good as they’ve been in a long time.

“The way we approached it was a little different from a roster-building perspective and I think that’ll continue.”

Indeed, at Bisaccia’s urging, the Packers added Nixon and safeties Dallin Leavitt and Rudy Ford purely for their special-teams acumen. That Nixon wound up playing extensively as a slot corner on defense and emerged as a game-breaking returner, and Ford forced his way into the starting lineup at safety, were added bonuses.

In Gosselin’s rankings, the Packers have finished last in the NFL five times since 1992 — in 2005 (under John Bonamego), 2006 (under Mike Stock), 2014 (under Shawn Slocum), 2018 (under Ron Zook) and 2021 under Drayton.

In addition to those last-place finishes, the Packers’ special-teams units finished in the lowest quartile of the league another seven times — 25th in 1999 (under Steve Ortmayer), 26th in 2008 (under Stock), 31st in 2009 (under Slocum), 29th in 2010 (under Slocum), 29th in 2016 (under Zook), 26th in 2019 (under Shawn Mennenga) and 29th in 2020 (under Mennenga).

That means over the 22 before Bisaccia’s hiring, the Packers were been among the NFL’s worst special-teams units half the time.

While the 22nd-place finish got them out of the bottom quartile, it wasn’t as sharp a turnaround as Bisaccia had executed elsewhere, like when he took over a Dallas Cowboys unit that ranked 17th in 2012 and lifted it to No. 4 in 2013.

But it certainly showed how serious the Packers were about fixing issues that came to a head against the 49ers, when the Packers' special teams had a field-goal attempt blocked, had a punt blocked for the Niners' only touchdown of the game, and only had 10 men on the field for Robbie Gould’s walk-off game-winning field goal in a 13-10 loss on Jan. 22, 2022.

“I think absolutely it’s going the right way,” LaFleur said in his Jan. 9 postseason Q-and-A session with reporters following the Packers’ season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions a day earlier. “I think you look at our kickoff coverage units, our punt coverage unit, the way these guys run. Certainly, we saw the effects on kickoff return.

“I love the effort, I love the energy. He is extremely sound and detailed in what we are trying to get done. I thought you saw improvement. You saw a lot of young players improve throughout the course of the season. I think in that phase of the game, we are definitely trending in the right direction.”

Whether Bisaccia, who went 7-5 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach in 2021, sticks around to keep that arrow pointing up in Green Bay remains to be seen.

The Colts have cast a very wide net for their next coach, with Bisaccia one of 12 candidates the Colts announced they have interviewed.

And while the uncertainty of whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return next season is going to take up much of the offseason oxygen, Bisaccia being back will be important to the team’s chances, too.

“Listen, we all love Rich,” Rodgers said late in the year. “He’s been as big a part of this as anybody, I think, just his leadership and the way he’s got those guys playing. I think he deserves some credit for pushing to get certain guys on the squad, like Dallin, and like Keisean Nixon. So kudos to the personnel staff for bringing those guys in, but shout-out to Rich for doing that.

“We all thought our special teams were going to be better, but maybe it just hasn’t been dangerous in a long time. Now, we have more dangerous (special) teams. Which is pretty special.”