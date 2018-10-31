NEW YORK — Unlike in baseball, an NFL team in Los Angeles is still on top of its sport.

The Rams (8-0) finished the first half of their schedule perfect with a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.

After holding off Aaron Rodgers, the Rams will look to stay unbeaten when they face another top quarterback in their matchup against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

"The Rams keep finding ways to win," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. "Next week they'll face their biggest test yet, traveling to New Orleans for an NFC showdown."

The Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the sixth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"Rams remain perfect with a comeback win over Aaron Rodgers' Packers, and now it's on to a critical three-game stretch against the Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "If they remain unbeaten after that, can 16-0 be far behind?"

Kansas City remained No. 2 with 365 points, but New England, which was tied with the Chiefs last week, slipped to No. 3. The Patriots, who trail the Chiefs by only three points, host the Packers on Sunday night.

"(Tom) Brady vs. Rodgers next up," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The Saints remained No. 4.

And LA's other team, the Chargers, inched up a spot to No. 5.

The Carolina Panthers, who were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week at No. 7, moved up a spot, while the Steelers remained where they were.

The Washington Redskins, who are in first place in the NFC East, moved up two spots to No. 8.

The Minnesota Vikings dropped four spots to No. 9 after their 30-20 loss to the Saints.

And the surging Houston Texans, who have won five in a row, moved up two spots to round out the top 10.

"With eight sacks and four forced fumbles, J.J. Watt has recaptured his form as a dynamic game-wrecker, triggering a five-game winning streak after a 0-3 start," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 8 0 0 384 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs 7 1 0 365 2 3. New England Patriots 6 2 0 362 2 4. New Orleans Saints 6 1 0 353 4 5. Los Angeles Chargers 5 2 0 323 6 6. Carolina Panthers 5 2 0 322 7 7. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 1 318 7 8. Washington Redskins 5 2 0 291 10 9. Minnesota Vikings 4 3 1 274 5 10. Houston Texans 5 3 0 269 12 11. Seattle Seahawks 4 3 0 260 14 12. Green Bay Packers 3 3 1 245 11 13. Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 0 244 15 14. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 236 13 15. Chicago Bears 4 3 0 231 15 16. Baltimore Ravens 4 4 0 223 9 17. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 171 21 18. Dallas Cowboys 3 4 0 169 19 19. Detroit Lions 3 4 0 154 17 20. Miami Dolphins 4 4 0 147 18 21. Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 145 22 22. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 5 0 139 20 23. Denver Broncos 3 5 0 128 23 24. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 116 27 25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 4 0 115 23 26. New York Jets 3 5 0 98 25 27. Cleveland Browns 2 5 1 67 26 28. Buffalo Bills 2 6 0 57 28 29. Arizona Cardinals 2 6 0 48 31 30. New York Giants 1 7 0 36 29 31. San Francisco 49ers 1 7 0 27 30 32. Oakland Raiders 1 6 0 19 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk