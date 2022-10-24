Packers’ skid hits 3 as offense sputters in 23-21 loss to Commanders

At one point, FOX Sports’ cameras zoomed in on Aaron Rodgers’ face as he turned toward the visitors’ sideline at FedEx Field.

You did not need to be a professional lip-reader to ascertain what the Green Bay Packers legendary — and, apparently, exasperated — quarterback said.

“WHAT ARE WE DOING?”

The answer: Losing. And, it would appear, possibly coming apart at the seams.

Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders wasn’t just the Packers’ third consecutive defeat to drop them below .500 at 3-4.

It wasn’t merely a loss to a backup quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, who made more plays than his future Pro Football Hall of Fame counterpart.

It wasn’t simply another game in which the defense did its job early on but ran out of steam — and stops — late, allowing a 14-3 lead to morph into a 23-14 deficit.

No, this was the kind of demoralizing performance that isn’t often seen in Titletown and leaves the season teetering on the brink of catastrophe.

“I don’t think anybody thought we’d be in this spot we’re in right now,” said Packers fourth-year head coach Matt LaFleur, whose teams hadn’t lost back-to-back regular-season games — much less three straight — before the current skid. “And we’re going to find out what we’re made of.

“It’s not good enough.”

Perhaps that’s overly dramatic. Maybe the Packers will go into Orchard Park, New York next Sunday night and take it to a 5-1 Buffalo Bills team that was on its bye Sunday and will come in rested and ready for a prime-time battle.

But for Rodgers, who famously delivered his reassurances of “R-E-L-A-X” in 2014 and his bold statement that the team could “run the table” in 2016 after a 4-6 start, what he said after Sunday’s loss sounded a lot more like wishful thinking than either of those proclamations did.

Asked if righting the ship and getting into the playoffs feels plausible at the moment, Rodgers replied, “You’re (goddarn) right it does. I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed … Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

Perhaps that’s another example of Rodgers trying to speak something into existence. After the team’s Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London, Rodgers criticized those in the team’s postgame locker room who he felt erred in mentioning any possibility of losing to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field the following week — which, of course, the Packers did, 27-10.

But maybe that wasn’t a case of a negative mindset “manifesting” — Rodgers word — into reality.

Maybe — with no legit No. 1 wide receiver, a reconstituted offensive line, no true offensive playmakers beyond running back Aaron Jones (who accounted for 76 yards and both the Packers’ offensive TDs on 17 touches), and a defense that cannot stop the run at crucial moments — the Packers just aren’t any good.

“Our standard is much better than what we’ve put out there thus far. The only way we’re going to be able to get out of it is to work. It’s no secret,” veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said.

“I’m not the coach. As just a teammate and a leader, I think we’ve got to stick together through prosperity and adversity. When it’s going well, everything’s good. But when it’s not going so well, we’ve got to be stronger — whether it’s on the sideline, individually, being able to keep your head up and go through that adversity.

“It just sucks. Nobody wants to be in this spot. It’s time to go back, look at the film obviously and just confront that truth and come back better next week.”

There’s no disputing that the Packers look lost offensively. The reshuffled offensive line was dealt a blow on Saturday, when five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was added to the injury report after his knee flared up.

With Bakhtiari inactive, the coaches stuck with their plan to shake up the line, merely inserting rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom at left tackle and going with Yosh Nijman at right tackle, Jon Runyan at right guard, Josh Myers at center and Elgton Jenkins at left guard — meaning the only player in the same spot Sunday as he’d been seven days earlier against the Jets was Myers.

But the line’s performance wasn’t the only issue. The offense as a whole accounted for four of the Packers’ nine penalties, including a pair on Nijman for holding, and Rodgers had his would-be pass catchers with seven or eight drops.

Worse yet, beyond Jones and veteran wideout Allen Lazard (six catches for 55 yards before suffering a second-half shoulder injury), Rodgers doesn’t appear to have much faith in anyone else with veteran receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) and rookie wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) out with injuries.

“Outside of those two guys, there’s too many mental mistakes,” Rodgers said of Jones and Lazard. “I don’t really know where to go when it comes to that.”

Rookie Romeo Doubs finished without a catch on four targets, and he dropped at least two of those — including one on third-and-2 early in the third quarter that left Rodgers glowering at Doubs as he trudged to the sideline.

Meanwhile, Rodgers didn’t play well enough, either. He completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (99.0 passer rating) but rarely threw the ball downfield — or even a meaningful distance past the line of scrimmage.

And on third down, where the Packers have so often thrived with Rodgers, the team finished 0-for-6 — marking the first time since an Oct. 17, 1999 loss at Denver with Brett Favre at quarterback that they failed to pick up a single third-down conversion in a game.

“I think it takes everybody. It takes everybody around him,” LaFleur replied when asked what it would take to get Rodgers playing like the guy who won back-to-back NFL MVPs the past two years, giving him four for his career. “You’ve got to have the protection in front of you to be able to hold up. You’ve got to have the (other) guys making plays, too. …

“We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to look at everything and see what we’re doing, the situations we’re putting our guys in. We’ve got to play smarter, too. We’ve got to play smarter and not put ourselves in situations where we can get called for holding.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined and mindful of what we’re doing on each individual play. Because right now, it’s not good enough.”

Defensively, the Packers got a pick-six from inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, whose 63-yard return against Heinicke gave the Packers a 14-3 lead.

But thereafter — and with a pair of would-be takeaways that either didn’t stand up to replay review or were overturned by it — the defense couldn’t rise to the occasion.

Washington (3-4) went touchdown-field goal-field goal on the first three possessions of the second half, possessing the ball for nearly 20 of the half’s 30 minutes.

From wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s 37-yard touchdown against Packers No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander to take the lead at 17-14 to a debilitating 16-play, 72-yard drive that ended in only a field goal but kept the ball in the Commanders’ hands for 8 minutes 48 seconds, the defense didn’t have any answers against Heinicke, who had a 85.5 passer rating but after Campbell’s INT was 18 of 26 for 187 yards and two touchdowns (118.6 rating).

“We’ve just got to play better. They made more plays in the second half,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “We’ve got to do a better job. We’ve just got to play better. Simple.”

Or, maybe not.

“I think if we knew what the answer was right now, we wouldn’t be standing here,” LaFleur said. “Whatever it is, right now what we’re putting out there and what I’m calling (offensively), it ain’t good enough. It’s a tough pill to swallow. We’ve got to do better.”