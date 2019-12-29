Packers sign guard Lucas Patrick to 2-year extension
Lucas Patrick blocks, AP photo

Lucas Patrick provides protection as Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during Green Bay's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

 MICHAEL AINSWORTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Green Packers said Saturday that they have signed guard Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.

NFL Network reported that it was a two-year contract extension worth $3.6 million, with a $350,000 signing bonus.

Patrick, 26, has played 13 games this season but has not made a start. He originally signed with Green Bay in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Duke.

Patrick spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He has appeared in 39 games with six starts the past three seasons.

Patrick started three games at left guard and three at right guard over the past two seasons. Earlier this season, he filled in at center after Corey Linsley went down with an injury on the third series against the Cowboys.

Also on Saturday, the Packers announced that they have released cornerback Tony Brown, who played in nine games this season, registering nine tackles (five solo), two special teams tackles and a blocked extra point.

