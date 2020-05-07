Packers set to open at Minnesota on Sept. 13, Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady III set for Oct. 18

They’ll kick things off with a noon start on Sept. 13 with the Vikings, whom they swept in the season series last year with a 21-16 Week 2 win at Lambeau Field and a 23-10 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in the second-to-last regular-season game of the year. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Packers have opened a season at Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are set to open the season on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” against the Saints that day in New Orleans.

The Packers’ home opener follows with a noon start against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 20, meaning for third consecutive year the Packers will start the season with back-to-back games within the NFC North.

But the Packers will head back out on the road for a difficult Week 3 matchup with the Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Sept. 27 — also on “Sunday Night Football” in the Big Easy.

The second of the Packers’ five scheduled prime-time games follows on Oct. 5, when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” That game is scheduled to be played two days after Lambeau Field is set to host a college football showdown between the University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame on Oct. 3.