Packers set to keep coaching staff intact, including defensive coordinator Joe Barry

GREEN BAY — Despite a disappointing playoff-less season, the Green Bay Packers are set to run it back in 2023 with their coaching staff intact.

While a host of other NFL teams made sweeping changes in their coaching staffs in the aftermath of their own down years, coach Matt LaFleur said following the season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8 he didn’t anticipate replacing defensive coordinator Joe Barry — or making any staff changes at all.

ESPN first reported Monday the coaches had completed their assigned after-the-season projects and are now off until Feb. 13. That LaFleur didn’t make any changes before the coaches departed on their offseason vacations is a strong indication no changes are in the offing.

Barry’s unit finished the year tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game), while finishing 17th in total defense in yards per game (336.5) and 28th in yards per play (5.77). The group was eighth in third-down defense (37.6% conversion rate allowed) and 13th in red-zone defense (53.7% touchdown rate allowed).

Asked in his day-after-the-season Q&A session with reporters on Jan. 9 whether Barry would be back in 2023, LaFleur replied: “That’s what I anticipate, yes. I would say this: We’re at the initial stages of all the evaluations. And quite frankly I don’t really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes at all.

“I do think there’s something to the guys that we have in this building. Certainly, I think there’s a lot of things that all of us can improve upon, most notably myself. But I do believe in the people not only in the locker room, but our coaching staff. … I think continuity is a big part of having success in this league. When you feel good about the people, then you’ve just got to work hard to improve.”

Asked why he wants Barry to return, LaFleur replied: “Although it wasn’t always pretty, I did think we started to improve as the year went on, and I thought we saw more of an identity. Certainly, I thought (Sunday) night we played well enough to win on the defensive side of the ball.”

At various points in the season, Barry said he didn’t have any regrets about his scheme or approach. To his credit, the defense did become more aggressive after a midseason swoon — though he admitted before the team’s late-season four-game winning streak he didn’t have many answers for why the unit had underachieved.

“I wish I knew,” Barry said on Dec. 2. “I’ve stayed up many nights thinking about that and I wish it was one specific thing that I could put my finger on. I think for periods, definitely periods during games, we’ve played dominant.”

Meanwhile, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is one of about a dozen candidates who have interviewed for the vacant Indianapolis Colts head-coaching position, but he is expected to return if the Colts go another direction.

And, defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray, whom ESPN reported is not under contract for 2023, has met with the Chicago Bears about a possible role on their staff.

Gray is extremely well-liked and respected by the players in the Packers’ secondary, but having been a defensive coordinator at two previous stops in his more than 25 years as an NFL assistant, he may choose to pursue a job elsewhere — though returning to Green Bay remains a possibility, too.