GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will host the Houston Texans this summer — for some joint practices as well as the teams’ preseason opener.

As for where the Packers and Oakland Raiders will play their exhibition game, well, that’s not quite decided yet.

The team announced its preseason slate Tuesday — without confirmed dates, as it does each year — and it includes a Lambeau Field meeting with the Texans (sometime between Aug. 8 and 12), a Week 2 road game against the Baltimore Ravens (Aug. 15-19), a meeting with the Raiders in Week 3 (Aug. 22-25) at a yet-to-be-determined location and a finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 29.

At the NFL owners meetings last month, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy confirmed the team is in talks with the Raiders to move that game to Canada, with the front-runners to land the game being Winnipeg or Saskatchewan. But if negotiations fall through there, the Packers could end up hosting the Raiders at Lambeau Field.

“We're in discussions. This would be the Raiders' home game,” Murphy said at the meetings. “(It’s) still kind of up in the air. But it's a possibility that we would either play most likely in Saskatchewan or Winnipeg.”

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 and currently share Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum with MLB’s Oakland Athletics. The A’s are set to host the New York Yankees on Aug. 22, then have an off day on Aug. 23 before opening a two-game interleague set with their Bay Area neighbors, the San Francisco Giants, on Aug. 24 and 25.

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at the NFL meetings he wanted to practice against another team, and given the economic impact training camp has in northeastern Wisconsin, the team has long refused to leave Green Bay during camp.

The Packers haven’t had another team in for joint practices since 2005, when then-coach Mike Sherman, in his final year, brought the Buffalo Bills to town for several practices and to scrimmage on Family Night.

“I’ve done it the last two years,” said LaFleur, who was the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2017 and held that same job with the Tennessee Titans last season. “You can get so much good-on-good work. And quite honestly, you can practice your guys and not have to play them as long in the preseason game.”