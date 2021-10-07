Packers set to add LB Jaylon Smith after missing out on CB Stephon Gilmore

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Smith followed that with a 142-tackle, 2.5-sack, one-interception season in 2019, earning that Pro Bowl selection. Last year, he had 154 tackles, an interception and 1.5 sacks, and from 2018 through 2020, he didn’t miss a game. He signed a five-year, $64 million extension ($35.5 million guaranteed) before the 2019 season.

“I like him as a person,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s a super-friendly, happy guy, even on the field. He’s a fierce competitor, but he always has a smile on his face. So, I appreciate that about him.

“I think anytime you add a veteran player to a team, there’s the possibility of a guy getting an opportunity who’s played football before at a high level, and sometimes it just takes an environment switch for some of those guys to play their best football.”

This season, Smith had fallen down the depth chart after the Cowboys remade the position by signing Keanu Neal in free agency and selecting Micah Parsons (first round) and Jabril Cox (fourth round) in the draft. Through four games, Smith had 18 tackles and had played only 148 snaps.