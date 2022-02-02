Packers set for fourth special teams coordinator in 5 years

GREEN BAY — Maurice Drayton knew what he was up against from the moment he took the job.

Promoted to Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator on Jan. 28, 2021, to replace the fired Shawn Mennenga, Drayton ran through the laundry list of special teams disappointments from the previous two decades when he spoke to reporters for the first time as coordinator last March.

He ran down the Packers’ anemic finishes in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, pointing out that through nine previous coordinators the team had finished in the top 10 only once in the previous 15 years. Then he vowed to change that.

He didn’t succeed.

And because the Packers finished dead last in the 32-team NFL in Gosselin’s 2021 rankings — and then watched as their special teams units played an ignominious starring role in their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, getting a field-goal attempt and a punt blocked in a 13-10 loss on Jan. 22 — Packers coach Matt LaFleur decided Tuesday Drayton’s tenure as coordinator will be one-and-done: He will not return to the job in 2022, a league source confirmed. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Drayton was out.

While the blame is hardly Drayton’s alone for the Packers’ ineptitude, he ultimately paid the price and the team will likely have to be aggressive in their search and with their financial offer to his replacement.

Well-liked inside 1265 Lombardi Avenue, Drayton’s players respected him but simply didn’t execute for him. From season-long problems with the placekicking operation to going-nowhere return games to mistakes in kickoff coverage to poor punt protection that helped dash the team’s Super Bowl aspirations, it was one issue after another throughout the year.

Of course, that may have had more to do with the personnel general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Packers scouting staff gave Drayton to work wit, but, in the end, it was difficult to imagine the team bringing him back after the way the game went against the 49ers, whose only touchdown came on that blocked punt.

With a new holder (punter Corey Bojorquez) and a midseason change at long-snapper (from Hunter Bradley to Steven Wirtel), veteran kicker Mason Crosby made just 73.5% of his field-goal attempts, the second-worst success rate of his career.

Rookie returner Amari Rodgers was inconsistent and indecisive, the coverage units were unreliable and the field-goal and punt protection units had problems, including Wirtel getting bull-rushed by San Francisco’s Jordan Willis, leading to the game-changing touchdown.

The final indignity came on 49ers kicker Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45-yard field-goal, when the Packers had just 10 men on the field.

“Those are the things that are really tough to swallow, when you shoot yourself in the foot so to speak and you have those gross, just really negligent errors,” LaFleur said. “Those cannot happen. Those are totally unacceptable.”

Among the coaches with special teams experience who could be available are ex-New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, longtime NFL coordinator Thomas McGaughey and the New Orleans Saints’ Darren Rizzi.

Asked about Drayton’s job status during his season-ending Q&A session with reporters via Zoom on Jan. 24, LaFleur replied in part, “We’ve got to look at everything, man. We’ve got to look at everything and if we feel like we can improve in certain areas then we’ll make tough decisions.”

While the team didn’t officially announce the change, it did announce several other staff changes after offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Denver Broncos’ head coach and quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy was hired as the Chicago Bears’ new offensive coordinator and play-caller.

Having announced the promotion of offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator on Monday, the Packers announced Tuesday they have added the title of passing-game coordinator to wide receivers coach Jason Vrable’s title while also promoting Luke Butkus to offensive line coach, Connor Lewis to assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey to assistant offensive line coach.

The Packers are expected to lose tight ends coach Justin Outten, who is set to become Hackett’s offensive coordinator with the Broncos. They’ll also have to hire a quarterbacks coach, a position that will be interesting to watch given the uncertainty of likely soon-to-be four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future and the importance of developing 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love at that position.

As for Drayton, who spent three years as an assistant to special teams coordinators Ron Zook (2018) and Shawn Mennenga (2019, 2020), the Packers will now have their third coordinator in as many years, their third under LaFleur and their fourth in five seasons.

Special teams have been problematic for the team dating back to the 2014 NFC Championship Game, when tight end Brandon Bostick’s inept attempt to field an onside kick was the last in an avalanche of mistakes that cost the Packers a berth in Super Bowl XLIX. That loss cost coordinator Shawn Slocum his job, as Zook was promoted by then-head coach Mike McCarthy to take over.

Zook left following McCarthy’s firing near the end of the 2018 season, and LaFleur hired Mennenga as part of his first staff as head coach. Drayton was one of a few holdovers from McCarthy’s staff to stick around under LaFleur and got the promotion a year ago when Mennenga was dismissed.

Asked on Jan. 24 whether the Packers’ long-standing issues on special teams were caused by poor coaching or a lack of emphasis on special teams by the organization as a whole, LaFleur said both have been at play.

“I think it could be all of the above,” LaFleur said. “Maybe (we need to start) having a couple guys that potentially that’s their value is what they bring to teams. But I also think we can do a much better job starting with myself emphasizing the special teams, (or) allowing some of maybe our starters to play on more phases of that. Granted, that’s got its own set of risks.

“I don’t think it’s ever just one thing, but certainly that will be a big-time priority for us moving forward, to not allow something like this to happen again. Because it’s really disappointing when our defense goes out there and really dominates for four quarters. … We’ve got to look at everything and that starts with myself just making sure that it is a main priority for us.”

Rizzi, whom LaFleur wanted to hire initially in 2019, remains under contract in New Orleans but the team is looking for a new head coach after Sean Payton stepped away from coaching last month.

The Saints finished fifth in Gosselin’s rankings this season after finishing No. 1 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2020.

Three days before the loss to the 49ers, Drayton was asked about the special-teams units’ recent improvement as the mistake-prone group seemed to be entering postseason play on a high note. Little did Drayton know what was in store.

“We started out the year in a decent position, and were trending up,” Drayton said at the time. “That third quarter of the season is when we really hit a slump and we started having things happen to us on the regular that quite frankly can’t happen. But over the last three weeks, we’re definitely trending up.

“We feel very encouraged, they are very encouraged and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do here on Saturday night.”