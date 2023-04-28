GREEN BAY — Intra-divisional trades don’t happen very often, but the Green Bay Packers took part in one on Friday night.

Whether Brian Branch makes them regret it, we’ll have to wait and see.

Set to pick twice in a four-pick span at the top of the second round, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst got the tight end he was seeking at No. 42 (Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave), then moved back three spots from No. 45 in a trade with the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions.

Eventually, Gutekunst picked again at No. 50 and took Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed. University of Wisconsin football fans will remember Reed, who caught the game-winning touchdown over Badgers' cornerback Ricardo Hallman in the Spartans' 34-28 win in double overtime on Oct. 15, 2022.

But first, Gutekunst was wheeling and dealing.

The Lions gave up a fifth-round pick (No. 159) to move up those three spots and take Branch, the highly regarded Alabama safety who’ll now be in the division to face the Packers — and new starting quarterback Jordan Love — twice a year.

Last year, the Minnesota Vikings traded back with the Packers at the top of the second round, a deal that allowed Green Bay to take wide receiver Christian Watson, who very well could make the Vikings defense’s life miserable for years to come.

The Packers weren’t done accumulating picks, however. Shortly after the trade with the Lions, Gutekunst traded back again, moving back from No. 48 to No. 50 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To move up those two spots, the Buccaneers gave the Packers a sixth-round pick (No. 179).

The Buccaneers then used the 48th pick to take North Dakota State center Cody Mauch.

After adding those two extra picks, Gutekunst finally made the second of his two second-round picks, selecting Reed.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Reed started his college career at Western Michigan but transferred to Michigan State after his freshman season. As a fifth-year senior last season, Reed caught 55 passes for 636 yards and five touchdowns; in 2021, he caught 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 TDs.

Reed also had 88- and 62-yard punt returns for touchdowns as a junior and an 8-yard TD run as well.

Reed becomes the latest wideout to go to the Packers in the second round. Since the 2005 draft, when the team selected now-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have taken seven wide receivers in Round 2: Terrence Murphy (2005); Greg Jennings (2006); Jordy Nelson (2008); Randall Cobb (2011); Davante Adams (2014); Watson (2022); and now Reed.

