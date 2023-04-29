GREEN BAY — Just ten picks after bolstering their quarterback depth, the Green Bay Packers added another offensive weapon with their second fifth-round selection on Saturday in the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dontayvion Wicks, selected with the 159th overall pick, became the second wide receiver the Packers added in the draft — joining second-round pick Jayden Reed of Michigan State — and the fifth they’ve selected over the past two drafts.

Like fellow Packers' fifth-round pick, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Wicks said his pre-draft visit to Green Bay had him hoping the Packers would call.

“Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said. “I was at the Senior Bowl with Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Wicks’ best season was 2021, when he caught 57 passes for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 30 receptions for 430 yards and two TDs in eight games last year, when he missed two games with a bone bruise and was playing in a new offensive scheme.

The Cavaliers’ final two games of the season were canceled after a November campus shooting that killed three of his football teammates — D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, a former University of Wisconsin player. The NFL honored them before the draft began Thursday.

“I was close with them and doing this for them. ... I know they're watching me,” Wicks said. “So I'm going to continue working hard every day."

