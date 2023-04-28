GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers got the tight end they desperately needed, and they didn’t have to trade up to go get him in the second round: Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, whom they selected with the 42nd pick.

After Utah’s Dalton Kincaid went No. 25 to the Buffalo Bills during the first round on Thursday night, a pair of tight ends went early on Friday evening: Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, who went 34th to the Detroit Lions, and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, who went 35th to the Las Vegas Raiders.

But the Packers stood pat at the pick they received from the New York Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade, which became official earlier in the week. They took Musgrave over Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, one of the 30 players who came to Green Bay for a pre-draft visit.

The selection of Musgrave at No. 42 marks the highest pick the Packers have used on the position since 2000, when Miami (Fla.) tight end Bubba Franks was the 14th pick in the first round.

Musgrave played only two games last season because of a knee injury sustained Sept. 10 against Fresno State, and he finished his career in Corvallis with just 47 career receptions and only two career touchdowns.

He had 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in the two games he did play last season, and four of those 11 receptions went for 25 yards or more.

The Packers needed a tight end after letting starter Robert Tonyan depart in free agency and with unsigned veteran Marcedes Lewis expected to join Rodgers with the Jets.

