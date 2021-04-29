 Skip to main content
Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with No. 29 pick in first round of NFL Draft
Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with No. 29 pick in first round of NFL Draft

Georgia Missouri Football

Georgia's Eric Stokes scores a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt during the first half of a game against Missouri Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. 

 L.G. PATTERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

With much of the focus Thursday on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his uncertain future in Green Bay, the Packers opted to bolster their defense with their first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

With the No. 29 pick in the first round, the Packers selected Eric Stokes, a 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback out of Georgia. 

Stokes finished with 78 tackles, one sack and four interceptions in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

This story will be updated.

