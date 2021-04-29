Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with No. 29 pick in first round of NFL Draft

With much of the focus Thursday on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his uncertain future in Green Bay, the Packers opted to bolster their defense with their first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
With the No. 29 pick in the first round, the Packers selected Eric Stokes, a 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback out of Georgia.
This is amazing!! Feels like a dream! I’m ready to get to work Packer Nation!!! LETS GO!! #GoPackGo ⚡️ ⚡️— Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) April 30, 2021
Stokes finished with 78 tackles, one sack and four interceptions in three seasons with the Bulldogs.
Welcome to Green Bay, @_jamane_!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 30, 2021
📰: https://t.co/IYzEQ4qPeq#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/22e2unUaUN
