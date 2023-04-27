GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers selected Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with their first-round pick at No. 13 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Van Ness gives the Packers immediate outside pass rush help, with top rusher Rashan Gary coming off a torn ACL and Preston Smith no guarantee to return in 2024.

The 21-year-old Van Ness had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in two seasons for the Hawkeyes, declaring for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He appears to be just scratching the surface of his talent.

Van Ness becomes fourth consecutive defensive player to be taken by the Packers in the first round, following Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes two years ago, and Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker and Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt last year.

In fact, the Packers have now taken defensive players with 12 of their last 13 first-round picks, with the one offensive exception being 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who has ascended to the starting quarterback position following the trade of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

That trade became official on Wednesday, and part of the deal was a pick swap that moved the Packers from picking 15th in the first round to 13th. Whether Van Ness would have been on the board at No. 15 is hard to say.

Who was on the board when the Packers were on the clock were Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who went at No. 14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV, who went to the Jets at No. 15.

The Packers’ streak of not selecting a wide receiver in the first round reached 21 straight drafts as the team opted against taking Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They also eschewed taking one of the top tight ends, as Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Georgia’s Darnell Washington were all available.

