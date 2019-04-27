Ka'dar Hollman

The Green Bay Packers selected Toledo defensive back Ka'dar Hollman, left, in the sixth round (No. 185 overall) in the 2019 NFL draft on Saturday. 

 WILFREDO LEE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY – Ka’dar Hollman wanted so desperately to have a chance to play college football that he went on an email campaign in search of a scholarship – while working a variety of temporary jobs, from a bread factory to unloading Dunkin’ Donuts trucks to cutting meat for a deli.

On Saturday, the Toledo cornerback got another chance he was dreaming of: To play in the NFL, having been taken by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (No. 185 overall).

“Getting picked by Green Bay, I had a rush of emotions go through me,” Hollman said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the pick. “I just felt like all my hard work and everything I went through (paid off). Just tons of emotions.”

Hollman said he was a “zero-star recruit” coming out of a prep school and said he wrote emails to every Division I college coach he could find an address for, attaching a highlight video to his notes. He finally got a preferred walk-on offer from Toledo and then earned a scholarship his redshirt sophomore year.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Hollman finished last season with one interception, 12 pass break-ups and 43 tackles. He took a pre-draft visit to Green Bay last week and said it felt like the perfect fit.

“It took place last week, on Wednesday,” Hollman said. "I could tell right when I got there I felt the Green Bay tradition. Stepping on Lambeau Field, it was just a different feel than everywhere else I went. I just felt like, ‘That’s the place I belong.’”

5
0
0
0
0