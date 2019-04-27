GREEN BAY – Ka’dar Hollman wanted so desperately to have a chance to play college football that he went on an email campaign in search of a scholarship – while working a variety of temporary jobs, from a bread factory to unloading Dunkin’ Donuts trucks to cutting meat for a deli.

On Saturday, the Toledo cornerback got another chance he was dreaming of: To play in the NFL, having been taken by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (No. 185 overall).

“Getting picked by Green Bay, I had a rush of emotions go through me,” Hollman said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the pick. “I just felt like all my hard work and everything I went through (paid off). Just tons of emotions.”

Hollman said he was a “zero-star recruit” coming out of a prep school and said he wrote emails to every Division I college coach he could find an address for, attaching a highlight video to his notes. He finally got a preferred walk-on offer from Toledo and then earned a scholarship his redshirt sophomore year.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Hollman finished last season with one interception, 12 pass break-ups and 43 tackles. He took a pre-draft visit to Green Bay last week and said it felt like the perfect fit.

“It took place last week, on Wednesday,” Hollman said. "I could tell right when I got there I felt the Green Bay tradition. Stepping on Lambeau Field, it was just a different feel than everywhere else I went. I just felt like, ‘That’s the place I belong.’”