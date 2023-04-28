GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers doubled their pleasure at a vital position of need on offense, picking South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft in the third round Friday night, just
36 selections after the took another tight end, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave.
Kraft was a Football Championship Series All-American as a redshirt sophomore in 2021, when he caught 65 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns for the Jackrabbits.
He could have entered the transfer portal and joined an FBS-level school — and collected big name, image and likeness money in the process — but he chose to stay with his home-state school, the one that gave him a football home when he wasn’t recruited until the end of his high school career.
Slowed by an ankle injury last season, Kraft caught 27 passes for 348 yards (12.9 average) and three touchdowns in nine games for the FCS national champs.
The Musgrave-Kraft double-double marked the first time the Packers have taken multiple tight ends in a draft since 2011, when they took Arkansas’ D.J. Williams and North Carolina’s Ryan Taylor.
