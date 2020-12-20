Packers seek improvement after win that — at least at first — felt a lot like a loss

GREEN BAY — Midway through Matt LaFleur’s call with reporters late Sunday afternoon, his iPhone started ringing.
“You guys want to talk to my wife?” the Green Bay Packers coached quipped as he relegated BreAnne to voicemail.
Perhaps Mrs. LaFleur was starting to wonder where her husband was. In the aftermath of his team’s 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night — yes, a win, despite postgame reaction to the contrary from both LaFleur and his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, in the moments immediately following a putrid second-half offensive showing — LaFleur had stayed at Lambeau Field to break down the film of the offense, defense and special teams. Considering the game didn’t end until almost 10:30 p.m., the coach couldn’t have gotten home much before sunrise.
Then, he was back at the stadium on Sunday to go through the film again with his coaching staff, still perturbed that, after bolting to a 21-3 lead with three consecutive touchdown drives, the Packers offense had gone into hibernation thereafter. The unit’s next five possessions ended in punts, and the only points the Packers had to show for themselves during the second half were the three they got from kicker Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
From Rodgers having his second-worst statistical game of the season against a Panthers defense that consistently dropped eight players into coverage (20-for-29 for 143 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a 91.6 passer rating), to the offensive line’s protection problems (a season-high five sacks allowed, at least two of them being coverage sacks), to star wide receiver Davante Adams’ least-productive full-game performance of the year (seven receptions on 10 targets for just 42 yards, and his first game without a touchdown in more than two months), LaFleur was not happy with the side of the ball he most focuses on.
And then, at some point, it dawned on the second-year coach: Yeah, the offense struggled. But the defense came through (albeit against a less-than-stellar Panthers offense missing its star player, running back Christian McCaffrey), the special teams weren't a disaster (although punter JK Scott’s final kick near the end of the game was nearly blocked, which would have been a disaster), and the Packers still won the game — moving them closer to securing the best record in the NFC and the home-field advantage and first-round playoff bye that come with it.
“Anytime you don’t play your best as a football team, it is disappointing. We have a high standard,” LaFleur said. “The one thing I always have to be mindful of is, you know, being excited for every win. Sometimes it might take special teams and a defensive effort, and other times it might take a great offensive effort. At the end of the day, it’s about finding ways to win football games. And you can never let one area overshadow the others.
“The disappointing thing, I believe, is that when you’re up 21-3, you’ve got to find ways to put an opponent out — especially one when you think you’re better (than they are). And we weren’t able to do that. So, we’ve got to look critically at the missed opportunities that were out there for us, and why we didn’t connect on those.”
At 11-3, the Packers can match their victory total from LaFleur’s first season by beating the Tennessee Titans (10-4) next Sunday night at Lambeau Field and the Chicago Bears (7-7) at Soldier Field in Chicago on Jan. 3. But the offense’s second-half struggles give LaFleur, the offensive coaches and Rodgers plenty to examine and improve upon this week.
For starters, making sure Adams remains the focal point of the passing game, even against defenses playing eight-man coverages and taking away downfield throws.
“They played very soft in the secondary, and (we) couldn’t find a way to get Davante involved a little bit more, which I think hurt some of our production,” Rodgers said. “And there were a couple of breakdowns in protection. … I don’t know. We have to look at it. Just nothing felt good. The energy was a little off.”
LaFleur also said that he needed to call more running plays during the second half and intimated that Rodgers probably would have been better off sticking with the run calls on a few run/pass option plays. He said by his count, he called 10 passes and 12 runs on the Packers’ 22 second-half offensive snaps, not including Rodgers’ kneel-down to end the game.
The split wound up being eight runs and 14 pass plays, with Aaron Jones running the ball eight times; Rodgers throwing 10 passes (completing seven for 44 yards); one Rodgers run on an RPO where Allen Lazard blocked and Rodgers improvised for a 6-yard scramble up the middle; and three sacks (which lost a total of 31 yards).
“Some of those were necessary, where we have to throw those run alerts. But if I’m looking at it critically, there’s so many more opportunities to continue to run the football,” LaFleur said. “We’ve just got to be disciplined and be patient and take what the defense was giving us. And our ground game was very, very, very effective. I thought Aaron Jones was running really, really hard.
“If a defense wants to take something away, they can do that. But you better have another way to continually move the football and score points, and that was our ground game. ... We’ve got to learn from it, move on and it’s on to the Tennessee Titans.”
Extra points
LaFleur said rookie inside linebacker Krys Barnes, who left the game with an eye injury, is “fine” after experiencing some “vision problems." “I don’t know if it was from getting poked in the eye or what,” LaFleur said. “It was a bad deal because he was playing some really good football for us.” … Running back Jamaal Williams, who left the game with a quadriceps injury, should be OK, a source said. … LaFleur said linebacker Oren Burks “overset” in protection on Scott’s final punt, leading to Scott having to get his 53-yard boot off under duress. “OB’s got to stay inside out in that situation,” LaFleur said. “They got a lot of pressure on JK, but he was able to get the ball off.” … LaFleur praised Crosby for coming through on that fourth-quarter kick, saying. “He’s been Mr. Consistent since the day we arrived here. He’s been so reliable. ... For us to accomplish the goals that we have in front of us, he needs to continue to do that. And (I’ve) got all the confidence in the world that he will.”