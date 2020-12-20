Packers seek improvement after win that — at least at first — felt a lot like a loss

The split wound up being eight runs and 14 pass plays, with Aaron Jones running the ball eight times; Rodgers throwing 10 passes (completing seven for 44 yards); one Rodgers run on an RPO where Allen Lazard blocked and Rodgers improvised for a 6-yard scramble up the middle; and three sacks (which lost a total of 31 yards).

“Some of those were necessary, where we have to throw those run alerts. But if I’m looking at it critically, there’s so many more opportunities to continue to run the football,” LaFleur said. “We’ve just got to be disciplined and be patient and take what the defense was giving us. And our ground game was very, very, very effective. I thought Aaron Jones was running really, really hard.

“If a defense wants to take something away, they can do that. But you better have another way to continually move the football and score points, and that was our ground game. ... We’ve got to learn from it, move on and it’s on to the Tennessee Titans.”

Extra points

LaFleur said rookie inside linebacker Krys Barnes, who left the game with an eye injury, is “fine” after experiencing some “vision problems." “I don’t know if it was from getting poked in the eye or what,” LaFleur said. “It was a bad deal because he was playing some really good football for us.” … Running back Jamaal Williams, who left the game with a quadriceps injury, should be OK, a source said. … LaFleur said linebacker Oren Burks “overset” in protection on Scott’s final punt, leading to Scott having to get his 53-yard boot off under duress. “OB’s got to stay inside out in that situation,” LaFleur said. “They got a lot of pressure on JK, but he was able to get the ball off.” … LaFleur praised Crosby for coming through on that fourth-quarter kick, saying. “He’s been Mr. Consistent since the day we arrived here. He’s been so reliable. ... For us to accomplish the goals that we have in front of us, he needs to continue to do that. And (I’ve) got all the confidence in the world that he will.”