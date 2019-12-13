Packers see a more confident Mitchell Trubisky as rematch with Bears approaches

In his previous nine games — having missed the Bears’ Oct. 6 loss to Oakland in London with a dislocated left (non-throwing) shoulder — Trubisky had completed only 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,580 yards with nine touchdowns, four interceptions, 23 sacks and a passer rating of 82.2. In those games, he ran 15 times for just 58 yards.

In the Packers’ 10-3 win at Soldier Field on opening night, Trubisky dropped back an eye-popping 50 times and finished the night 26 of 45 for 228 yards with no touchdowns, one interception, five sacks and a passer rating of 62.5. The interception, by Amos in the end zone, clinched the Packers’ victory.

“It’s pretty hard to have confidence if you’re not making too many plays,” Amos said this week. “Once you start making plays, that builds that confidence and he’s been doing what he does best — he’s great when he can move around, when he’s mobile and he can run. He’s a great runner of the football. Once he gets in rhythm and plays with confidence, he’s a good quarterback.”