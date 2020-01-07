Packers’ secret home-field advantage weapon? Backup center Lucas Patrick

But with Linsley having undergone extensive rehabilitation work the past two weeks and expected to be back in the starting lineup against the Seahawks, Patrick will likely be limited to special-teams snaps and his sideline cheerleading — which hasn’t gone unnoticed among his defensive teammates.

“Oh, I’ve seen him before,” said veteran safety Adrian Amos, who came over as a free agent from the Chicago Bears during the offseason. “I don’t know how to compare (the Lambeau advantage) to years past, but it’s been cool. On defense, you always want it real loud, especially when they’re backed up or on third down. That obviously plays to your advantage.”

And the Packers will need all the help they can get against the Seahawks, who have been virtually unbeatable on the road this season. Known for their own incredible home-field advantage at CenturyLink Field in Seattle for years, the Seahawks enter Sunday coming off their 17-9 NFC wild card victory at Philadelphia last weekend, a win that ran their road record to 8-1 this year.

That’s why LaFleur is counting on the home crowd — and Patrick — to make their presence felt on Sunday.