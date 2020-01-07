Packers’ secret home-field advantage weapon? Backup center Lucas Patrick

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers tried everything.
First-year coach Matt LaFleur asked for fans’ help, reminding them how blown away he’d been during the 2016 season when he was working as the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach and the green-and-gold faithful took over the Georgia Dome, forcing Matt Ryan to use a silent count in his own building.
Aaron Rodgers made a few pleas of his own, both during training camp and even suggesting recently that fans arrive at Lambeau Field early before a noon starts and make sure their tailgate parties were well stocked with their favorite adult beverages.
The team’s game-day staff even had that ill-fated experiment this summer with the foghorn, which was widely panned by fans and quickly was replaced by prerecorded clips of players admonishing the crowd to get loud in crucial situations when the Packers' defense was on the field.
As it turns out, the team had its best crowd pumper-upper on the bench all along — backup offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. At least, when he wasn’t doing his other job, filling in for starting center Corey Linsley when injuries struck twice this season.
“I don’t know if it’s official or unofficial or what,” Patrick said as the Packers prepared for their biggest home game of the year — Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. “Everyone’s got a role on this team and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”
Eavesdropping nearby, fellow backup lineman Jared Veldheer gave Patrick credit for his work — but also gave him a hard time.
“It’s amazing. Best hype dude in the league, right here,” said Veldheer, who joined the Packers in late November. “(But) did you notice he ditches his coat on third downs? And he does some quick pushups, too.”
Asked if this was true, Patrick nodded sheepishly. But he’s not in any way ashamed of his sideline antics, which the team’s video crew projects on to the scoreboard video boards in hopes of revving up the 78,000-plus fans in the stands whenever Patrick starts waving his arms and shouting his admonishments.
“It’s not embarrassing. It’s just, we work pretty hard all week. It’s worth getting excited and cheering on my teammates,” Patrick said. “It’s cool. I’ve got a pretty good vantage point to watch an NFL game, so I might as well get hyped about it.
“It’s always awesome to play in Lambeau and play in front of the fans. I think it’s just sometimes it gets cold and people want to stay seated. So we try to encourage them to get up.”
Patrick’s contributions haven’t been limited to fan engagement, however. He’s played 137 snaps on offense this season, with all but 15 of those coming in two crucial victories: The Packers’ Oct. 6 win at Dallas, when Linsley sustained a concussion; and in their Dec. 29 victory at Detroit, when Linsley’s back locked up early in the regular-season finale.
But with Linsley having undergone extensive rehabilitation work the past two weeks and expected to be back in the starting lineup against the Seahawks, Patrick will likely be limited to special-teams snaps and his sideline cheerleading — which hasn’t gone unnoticed among his defensive teammates.
“Oh, I’ve seen him before,” said veteran safety Adrian Amos, who came over as a free agent from the Chicago Bears during the offseason. “I don’t know how to compare (the Lambeau advantage) to years past, but it’s been cool. On defense, you always want it real loud, especially when they’re backed up or on third down. That obviously plays to your advantage.”
And the Packers will need all the help they can get against the Seahawks, who have been virtually unbeatable on the road this season. Known for their own incredible home-field advantage at CenturyLink Field in Seattle for years, the Seahawks enter Sunday coming off their 17-9 NFC wild card victory at Philadelphia last weekend, a win that ran their road record to 8-1 this year.
That’s why LaFleur is counting on the home crowd — and Patrick — to make their presence felt on Sunday.
“I think it’s always a huge advantage when you get the crowd behind you. Especially when you look at a place like Lambeau,” LaFleur said. “They’ve done a great job. I just knew (coming into the season) from talking to a lot of people that there was room for more of a home-field advantage, if you will.
“The stakes are high when you get to the playoffs. It’s do-or-die time. We wanted to get as many games as possible in our home stadium. This is a tough place to play when you get late into the season. I think t’s been great. But just like our play, I think there’s another level out there that we can get ‘em to. But we’ve got to give them something to cheer about, too.”
