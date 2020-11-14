Packers say COVID-19 measures make building team camaraderie a challenge

“I worry about everybody in this year, just being isolated. It’s been a weird year,” LaFleur said. “You have to be mindful of where you go and what you do. Certainly, I think about the impact that it’s had – not only on our football team, but pretty much every team in the world regardless of sport. You’re not allowed to do a lot of the functions, the get-togethers, the team-building experiences that you have in the past. And I think what makes being part of a team so special.

“So absolutely, I always worry about that when these guys aren’t supposed to get together outside of the building. But it’s something that we’re having to deal with. It’s not only us, it’s everybody. It is what it is and we’re trying to make the best of it.”

So far, the Packers have, with a 6-2 record entering Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field. While their Nov. 5 game at San Francisco was in peril for a time after positive COVID-19 tests on both sides, that game was played as scheduled.

That said, the Packers still haven’t had fans in attendance for games at Lambeau Field, as the matchup with the Jaguars will be their fourth this season in their empty stadium. Team president Mark Murphy has yet to say whether fans will be allowed to attend any of the final four home games.