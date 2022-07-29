Packers' Sammy Watkins gets to work after he ‘scared’ himself with hamstring tweak

GREEN BAY — Sammy Watkins knows better.
The Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver knows he must take better care of his body to end a frustrating cycle of promising seasons being derailed by preventable injuries — he admitted as much upon his arrival at the June mandatory minicamp — and he knows the golden opportunity he has before him on an unsettled Packers wide receiver depth chart.
And so, Watkins confessed after taking part in his first practice of camp Friday, he can’t make mistakes like the one he did when he arrived in Green Bay last weekend.
Not only did he fail to stay properly hydrated during his four hours of flying to town, he also foolishly decided to go straight from the airport to work out — leading to some discomfort in his hamstring that forced him to start training camp on the non-football injury list.
Watkins was able to pass the annual pre-camp conditioning test and even ran some routes before the first practice on Wednesday. But he felt a twinge of pain in his hamstring and the Packers medical staff decided to play it safe with a player who has only played a full schedule once in his previous eight NFL years.
“For sure a reminder (about) staying hydrated, stretching, doing all the small things,” Watkins said after Friday’s light, half-speed practice. “(I’m) just happy and blessed that it was really nothing much. I just scared myself.”
Watkins said he felt good on Friday, but how much he’ll do in upcoming practices at full speed — Saturday’s is still in helmets and shorts, Monday’s is in shoulder pads and Tuesday’s is in full pads — remains to be seen. Watkins said he hadn’t been told by the medical staff what the plan is for him going forward.
In the meantime, he said he’ll focus on the preventative measures he needs to take to prevent injuries and getting the work he needs to slim down to his ideal playing weight of around 215 pounds.
“When I’m at 215, 217, 218, I can play good ball. Anything over 220, I’m kind of in trouble,” Watkins said. “The older you get, you’ve got to watch your weight. Weight doesn’t come off as fast as it used to two, three years ago. So I’ve got to be on my diet and be prepared and taking care of my body — cold tub, hot tub, get in the sauna.
“The small things that we want to skip one day, I can't do that. I tell everybody I feel like I’m 18, so I’ve got to try to keep it that way.”
Rodgers or Mahomes?
Beat writers got an unexpected assist from Randall Cobb in their locker-room content gathering when the veteran wideout snuck in a question of his own to Watkins at the end of the interview session.
“The people want to know — Mahomes or (Aaron) Rodgers?” Cobb asked Watkins, who played with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes III from 2018 through 2020.
“I’ve been with both of them, and I’m going to be honest,” Watkins replied, “I think Pat is unbelievably good, but A-Rod is on a whole different level.”
Cobb made sure everyone within earshot heard about Watkins’ answer, too.
“Ooooh! He said it!” Cobb crowed. “We heard it from the man himself.”
Extra points
Along with Watkins, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, rookie offensive tackle Rasheed Walker and defensive lineman Akial Byers were activated and practiced. … The offensive line rotation continued Friday, with the lineup essentially returning to the first practice’s set-up: Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. However, ex-Bay Port and University of Wisconsin standout Cole Van Lanen was added to the mix, splitting right tackle snaps with Newman. … Unlike the pre-COVID 19 era, when the players lived as the St. Norbert College dorms in nearby De Pere during camp, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the rookies and other young players are bunking in at a hotel while veteran players are allowed to go home to their own residences each night. LaFleur didn’t rule out returning to the dorm set-up in the future. “I think there’s always benefits when you get all the guys together, just the camaraderie that takes place,” he said. … LaFleur jokingly said he wanted in on a consortium of writers who bought lottery tickets together for Friday’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing. Asked if he would come to work on Saturday if the group won the jackpot, LaFleur replied, “Hell yeah!” To which ESPN’s Rob Demovsky retorted, “That makes one of us.”
