Packers running back Jamaal Williams focuses on here and now, knowing performance against Texans opened eyes

“This was a good opportunity for Jamaal to get a bunch of snaps, and AJ’s workload went up a little bit. You have to prepare like you’re the starter at all times. (And) he is a starter. Again, I’m really proud of his effort and what he brings to us. We’ve got all the confidence in the world in Jamaal.”

Asked when he learned that Jones wouldn’t play, Williams wouldn’t say, insisting that his mentality didn’t change when he got the news.

“Our relationship is, we’re both in our fourth year, we’re both in that ‘vet’ mindset. So for me, I just do my role and know if I need to be the next man up, I’m ready to be up and always ready at all times,” Williams said. “Finding out that he couldn’t play, (the feeling was) just sad for my boy that he couldn’t play. But at the same time, I just have to make sure I do my part and step up for the team and let them always have trust to me to know that I can be in that role, too, and make sure it’s productive.”