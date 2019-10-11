GREEN BAY — Someday soon, Aaron Jones will have a huge canvas hanging on his living room wall of the play — his 5-yard touchdown run during last Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, during which he waved goodbye to linebacker Byron Jones on his way across the goal line.
Whatever photo-printing company he uses to create his work of art, he can just chalk up the $10,527 fine he received as the cost of production.
The Green Bay Packers running back said Friday that the NFL did indeed fine him for waving, and that he intends to appeal the fine in hopes of getting it reduced since he’s a first-time offender.
“I can't say it was worth it, but the picture is a dope picture," Jones said with a laugh after practice Friday, as the Packers prepared for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. “I can't argue with that. I'm going to have that blown up one day in my house. I definitely got a nice picture out of it, but it hurts my pocket a little bit. I want that money.”
The touchdown was the third of Jones’ franchise record-tying four rushing touchdowns on the day, as he carried the Packers offense with 182 total yards from scrimmage — 107 rushing yards on 19 carries, and 75 receiving yards on seven receptions.
Jones wasn’t flagged for taunting at the time, but he said the NFL’s fine did cite “taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct” on his part. He said after the game and reiterated Friday that he didn’t even realize he was waving at the time, and only realized what he’d done after the fact.
“It crossed my mind at the end, when I was running of the field. ‘I was like, that was pretty cool,’” Jones said. “You could hear the fans, the ones who noticed, (react). From one angle you couldn’t tell, the other you could.
“I was just in the zone. Just throughout the game it gets chippy, and I’m not a guy who starts talking trash, but once you start talking trash to me, I usually don’t stop. I’m going to let you know when I make a play.”
Meanwhile, Jones said he wasn’t fined for throwing the ball into the stands to his twin brother Alvin after the wave. Jones made a perfect on-target throw to his brother, who was sitting in the first row of seats beyond a party deck in that end zone at AT&T Stadium.
“I was surprised I didn’t get fined for that, but I did get fined for the wave,” Jones said. “I’m just glad it made it to him. I’m glad I didn’t overthrow him.”
Rodgers still limited
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained a limited participant in practice because of a knee injury, which landed him on the injury report Thursday.
Rodgers, who played last season with a tibial plateau fracture in his knee, is expected to play against the Lions, although coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t know when Rodgers hurt his knee.
“I’m going to always listen to our players,” LaFleur said. “If something doesn’t feel quite right, then we’re going to be cautious with them.”
Meanwhile, safety Darnell Savage (ankle), tight end Robert Tonyan (hip), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) and wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) did not practice. Savage was no longer wearing an orthopedic boot in the locker room during the media access period but it appears unlikely that he will play against the Lions.
“After watching the play, I’m just glad it wasn’t what it could have been. I’m just thankful for that,” Savage said of the injury. “It’s just my ankle, pretty much. It could have been a knee or anything. I’m pretty glad about that.”
If Savage doesn’t play, Will Redmond is expected to take his place.
“I think Will’s done a great job,” LaFleur said of Redmond, who is on the injury report with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice. “Just like a lot of other players, he’s fighting through a lot of stuff. But one thing you can always count on is you are going to get his best. He’s going to be fully prepared. I think he’s definitely earned the respect from everybody in that locker room, from his coaches. And again, just another guy that we’re really happy to have.”