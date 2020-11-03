Packers run defense problems ‘a combination of a lot of things,’ Matt LaFleur says

GREEN BAY — It’s gotten to the point where Matt LaFleur is borderline apologetic when he utters one of his favorite clichés these days.
The Green Bay Packers second-year coach is fond of saying that “everyone has to do their 1/11th,” and when he looked at the film of the Packers’ troublesome run defense from Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he saw some players trying to do a higher percentage than that 9.1%, and others who weren’t doing enough.
Combine that with a defensive scheme that has historically had trouble stopping the run, and that’s how Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ended up racking up a whopping 226 total yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage — 30 carries for 163 yards and three TDs, plus two receptions for 63 yards, including a 50-yard TD.
“We’ve just got to make sure we’re giving our best effort every play, we’re doing our 1/11th. I know that may be cliché, but that’s what it takes,” LaFleur said Monday afternoon. “It takes sound fundamentals, doing your job to the best of your ability. When you don’t, (or) you’re doing too much, that’s when stuff like that happens. I think that was a little bit of the case (against the Vikings) — a combination of all that.”
Statistically, the Packers were charged with 11 missed tackles by Pro Football Focus, and of Cook’s 163 yards rushing, 111 came after contact. That would indicate that the Packers weren’t just completely out-schemed like they seemed to be in last year’s NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who racked up 285 total rushing yards, including 220 yards and four touchdowns by running back Raheem Mostert, who often wasn’t touched until well beyond the line of scrimmage.
Of Cook’s 30 carries, the Packers hit him at or behind the line of scrimmage 12 times on Sunday, and yet he still broke into the open frequently.
“I think when we have those opportunities, we have to maximize them,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, there was a combination of a lot of things that factored into what happened out on the grass. There were times we weren’t gap sound, where there were some big running lanes. You can’t give a quality back like Dalvin Cook those opportunities. He’s a big, powerful elusive guy that’s got great burst and is capable of doing a lot of damage — which is exactly what happened.
“We had too many missed tackles. We have to make sure we have 11 hats rolling to the football, playing relentlessly with that intent on every play. And if a guy is tired, we have a lot of confidence in the guys that are on the sideline to go in there and replace one of those guys.”
Asked after the game why the Packers missed so many tackles, safety Adrian Amos, who led the team in tackles with eight on Sunday, replied, “When you have more hats to the ball, there’s less missed tackles. It’s a lot harder to tackle when it’s one-on-one in the open field. ... We need more guys getting off of blocks and more guys running to the ball. We’ll see that in film study. But I think more hats to the ball makes tackling a lot easier.”
Health watch
With the short turnaround leading into Thursday night’s game against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the Packers did not practice Monday. But if they had, their injury report would have included yet another new injury on the offensive line: right tackle Rick Wagner, who hurt his knee against the Vikings and would not have practiced at all had the Packers been on the field Monday.
Safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott, both of whom left Sunday’s game with shoulder injuries, also would not have practiced.
Meanwhile, the Packers estimated running back Aaron Jones (calf), left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps), safety Raven Greene (oblique) and kicker Mason Crosby (left calf/back) all would have taken part in practice on a limited basis. That’s encouraging news for Jones, Bakhtiari, King and Greene, all of whom were inactive against the Vikings.
“We’re hopeful, but we’ve got to go through the week and see how their bodies feel and see how they’ve recovered. I know they’re doing everything in their power to get back,” LaFLeur said. “This is an important game. It’s the next game, obviously against a damn good opponent that was — should’ve, would’ve, could’ve — but they had an opportunity last year to win a Super Bowl. So, we know what we’re up against.
Crosby kicked despite his injuries but only had to boot two extra points while punter JK Scott handled kickoffs.
LaFleur wouldn’t say whether wide receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) or inside linebacker Christian Kirskey (pectoral) might return to game action after being designated for return from injured reserve and practicing last week.
To the polls
With a short week, the Packers have a busy Tuesday schedule with meetings and a pair of walk-through-style practice sessions to install their game plans on each side of the ball for Thursday night’s game. But LaFleur said it has been emphasized to the players to make sure they make time to vote in the election. LaFleur said he hoped players voted early or voted absentee but that there will be time between meetings to vote if they haven’t.
“We’ve been pretty proactive with our approach in terms of reminding guys how important it is to get out and vote,” LaFleur said. “(With) the short week coming up, last week we talked about how we’re going to be in game mode on Tuesday, that we’ll be in the building. However, there is opportunity outside of our meeting times for our guys to make sure that they go vote.”
