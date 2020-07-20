Packers rookies will have to wait a little longer for training camp debut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — As NFL owners and the NFL Players Association work toward an accord on what training camps will look like — and how many preseason games, if any, each team will play — the members of the Green Bay Packers’ 2020 rookie class will have to continue to bide their time until they can get on the field for their first practices as professionals.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having wiped out the NFL’s usual organized team activity practices and minicamps, forcing all of the offseason program to be held in the virtual realm, the Packers’ nine rookie draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents have yet to take a single snap of on-field work.

The Packers had planned on having their rookies report to Lambeau Field Tuesday in accordance with NFL rules, which allow for rookies and selected players to report a week earlier than the rest of the team. But those plans are on hold for now, a league source said Monday morning, as the Packers’ plans — and most of the league’s other 31 teams’ plans as well — are largely up in the air.