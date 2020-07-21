Packers rookies will have to wait a little longer for training camp debut as reporting date on hold

Some of the Packers rookies have been in the greater Green Bay area working out on their own since earlier in the spring. Second-round pick AJ Dillon, a running back from Boston College, came to Green Bay in May and has been working out at Synergy Sports Performance.

The Houston Texans’ and Kansas City Chiefs’ rookies reported to their respective facilities Monday for COVID-19 testing. Their veteran players are slated to report early next week as the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs and Texans are slated to open up regular-season play Sept. 10. The Packers’ regular-season opener is Sept. 13 at Minnesota.

The NFL Network reported Monday that league owners and the NFLPA had reached an agreement on daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of training camp, after which they would then examine positivity rates and determine if daily testing was required. If the rate drops below 5% for players and Tier 1/Tier 2 individuals, teams would then move to an every-other-day testing model.

Players will need multiple negative tests before they’re allowed to be in the building for physicals or team activities, the NFL Network also reported, saying that the slower approach is a lesson the NFL has taken from other sports leagues that have had early positive tests among their players as they returned to action.