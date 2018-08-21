GREEN BAY — J’Mon Moore arrived this spring brimming with confidence and swagger. Now, the Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver must regain them in order to show his teammates, coaches and fans — not to mention opposing defensive backs — what they’ve been missing so far this summer.
“When I’ve got my confidence and I’m in my zone, I don’t think anybody could stop me. (It’s) like nobody could see me. It’s bad,” Moore said with a huge smile Tuesday toward the end of a lengthy Q&A session with a handful of reporters at his locker after practice. “Especially when I know what I’m doing. Here (during training camp), I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, from the huddle, to when I line up, it’s a lot of thinking, it’s a lot going on.
“Once I get in that zone and I’m just playing, it’s going to be bad business for DBs in this league. Like, it’s going to be bad business for them. Once I can just get to that point, it will be all right. But right now, I’m still trying to grasp it.”
His confidence and the playbook aren’t the only things Moore is trying to grasp. He’s also trying to hold onto passes, having dropped too many — which in turn has led to a tenuous grip on his roster spot.
From dropping two passes during the Family Night practice to dropping what would have been a 65-yard touchdown pass against Tennessee in the preseason opener to another egregious drop last Thursday night against Pittsburgh, Moore’s struggles holding onto the football have obscured the good things he’s done leading up to those drops — getting off the line of scrimmage effectively, running crisp routes and creating separation with defenders to give his quarterbacks a place to put the ball.
To his credit, Moore came out to practice early on Tuesday to catch balls off the JUGS machine and stayed late after practice doing more ball drills.
“I’ve never had this type of funk where I drop deep balls. I don’t do that. I go deep, separate and I haul it in. So I’ve just got to get back to me, get back to what I do,” Moore said. “Getting those extra catches in, trying to get that focus back, trying to get out of this little weirdness that I’ve been in. That’s all right, though. I’ve got Friday to make something happen.”
Friday’s game at Oakland will be a critical game for Moore. The Packers not only drafted three receivers in April — fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown were taken after Moore — but former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow has been one of the stars of training camp.
Kumerow, who has caught six passes for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first two preseason games, is not expected to play against the Raiders because of a shoulder injury, and top receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb aren’t expected to play as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the starters are likely to take the game off. That will leave ample snaps for Moore to show what he can do.
“That’s what it’s all about. People that don’t know what I’ve got, what I can bring to the table, it’s another opportunity. I plan on starting fast and making some plays,” Moore said. “It’s a competitive room. Everybody knows what’s at stake. Some players talk about it, some don’t. If you focus on it, if you think about it too much, it might slip up on you. So you’ve just got to go out there and do you, and then when the time comes, the time comes.
“I think about (being cut), because anybody can get cut any given day. But me being me, me playing how I play and knowing what I bring to the table, I don’t really worry about it. I’ve just got to catch the ball. That’s all I’ve got to do. I know how to separate, I know how to make people miss. I’ve just got to catch it.”
Said Rodgers: “(You) just need that one big play. Just one catch and run or going up over somebody and making a big play or getting loose on the sideline. It just takes one play for some of those (young) guys to get going. He’s had a couple of opportunities and hasn’t made them in the game, but he’s made a lot of plays in practice and he’s figuring out what to do and running the routes, and it’s just a matter of executing and being able to relax in those moments.
“Once he starts to stack a couple of those plays together, he starts getting more comfortable, and you’re going to see some good play out of him, I think.”
The odds are against the Packers giving up on Moore and risking exposing him to the waiver wire at the final cutdown in hopes of sneaking him through to the practice squad. Not only did they pay him a guaranteed $452,356 signing bonus, but historically, they haven’t cut draft picks taken as high as Moore.
Since Ted Thompson became the team’s general manager in 2005, only four players out of the 81 who were drafted in the fifth round or higher were outright cut at the end of training camp and didn’t start their rookie seasons on the 53-man roster or on season-ending injured reserve: TCU wide receiver Cory Rodgers, a fourth-round pick on 2006; Virginia Tech wide receiver David Clowney, a fifth-round pick in 2007; South Carolina offensive lineman Jamon Meredith, a fifth-round pick in 2009; and Purdue wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey, a fifth-round pick last year. Meredith and Yancey were brought back on the practice squad.
Asked Tuesday how a player’s status as a high- to middle-round draft pick impacts decisions at the final roster reduction, first-year GM Brian Gutekunst said he tries not to look at it that way — but that potential that isn’t realized by a player during camp can be a factor.
“I like to think that the competition is what matters,” Gutekunst said. “As we’re making these decisions, we’re looking for the now and the future. I think that’s part of it. Obviously, there’s financial situations that will impact some of the decisions that we’ll make. But I think there’s a lot of ways different guys get here. Once they get here, it’s just about the competition. But the decisions, there’s a lot of factors that go into those decisions.”
Added coach Mike McCarthy: “The draft pick, there is a financial commitment. When the drills start or when the opportunities start, there’s a reason why they may be in the front of the line compared to the other rookies. But at the end of the day … I understand the importance of draft picks. We’re not trying to set records here based on (how many we keep). It’s about the best players.”
Moore acknowledged after the draft that drops had plagued him at Missouri as well. But he’s convinced he can fix it and be the receiver his quarterback needs him to be.
And it starts with a grabbing on to his opportunity Friday night.
“That’s just always been my downfall in my game is that I don’t look the ball in. It’s just a habit that I had. I never looked the ball in. My eyes, I kind of get just too cool with it,” Moore said. “So it’s kind of been something I’ve always had, but it’s gotten better. I feel like here I kind of got a little comfortable and then I start dropping easy ones. It’s all right, (I’ll) get over that hump.
“I just always keep it real with myself. If you don’t keep it real with yourself, you’re going to lose it. So I know I’m dropping it. I know that’s not what I do. So I know something’s not right. So I’m going to go out there, fix it and then see what happens. I’m going to keep it real with myself and fix it.“