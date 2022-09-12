Packers' rookie Christian Watson laments game-starting drop

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers talked about the play a day or two earlier. They knew it was risky. But the Green Bay Packers head coach and four-time NFL MVP quarterback both agreed: Give the kid a shot.

And so, on the Packers’ very first offensive play Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, LaFleur dialed it up and Rodgers threw it up.

And Christian Watson dropped it.

Whether the final outcome is different from the 23-7 loss the Packers absorbed at the hands of the Vikings if Watson catches the pass and sprints untouched to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown, who can say?

But there’s no debate that the rookie wide receiver/second-round draft pick would love nothing more than to go back in time and change how his first in-game snap as an NFL player turned out.

“That’s just a play I know I’ve got to make. Most of the time, it’s a play I know I’m capable of making,” Watson said afterward. “I’ve just got to put that in the past and move on.”

Watson wasn’t particularly interested in any silver-lining, moral-victory thoughts, like the fact that LaFleur and Rodgers went to him on the play was a sign of their growing faith in him. But clearly, they both saw the possibility of starting the season with a bang if the play worked.

“I actually thought about it I would say (Saturday) or two days ago and just wanted to showcase his speed,” LaFleur replied when asked when he has the idea to go to the speedy Watson to start the game. “He certainly ran pretty fast on that play. We’ve just got to finish the play.”

Watson, lined up wide to the right, sprinted right past flat-footed Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler who is now 32.

“We talked about it during the week: (LaFleur asked), ‘Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?’ I said, ‘Yeah, what the hell, why not? This kid can really fly, let’s give him a chance,’” said Rodgers, who clearly wasn’t pleased with the drop but was even more bothered by some mental mistakes young offensive players made during the game.

“I was teasing Patrick (Peterson) after the game, He said, ‘Yeah, I wasn’t quite warmed up yet.’ But … We’ve got to make those plays.”

Rodgers didn’t target Watson again until the fourth quarter, when he caught a pass for a 9-yard gain. Watson then had a 25-yard catch in garbage time from backup Jordan Love.

“It’s tough obviously. It’s the first one,” Watson replied when asked how he bounced back. “You don’t know how many more you’re going to have. But you’re assuming there’s going to be a lot more, obviously.

“Like I said, it’s a play I know I can make. I can go forward knowing I’ve made that play 100 times in the past and I’m going to make it next time it comes my way.“

Line dancing

While they were listed as questionable going into the game, it sounded as though left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Elgton Jenkins were never really close to getting the green light to play.

With both tackles coming off torn ACLs in their left knees — Bakhtiari having suffered his during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice and Jenkins having gone down with his during the Packers’ last visit to U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 21, 2021 — the Packers medical staff clearly felt having them return to action in the loud dome was less than ideal.

Whether they would have been cleared for the game if it had been at Lambeau Field, only the Packers know for sure. But when asked after the game when he knew he’d be without his two best linemen, LaFleur skirted the question.

“Like we said all along, Dave and Elgton are doing everything they can do and are day to day,” LaFleur replied. “Certainly, (not having them) does put a little bit of strain. But that’s not an excuse. We’ve got to adapt. We’ve got to adjust. We obviously didn’t do that. We’ve got to do better.”

The starting line without them was Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle.

The Packers then lost Runyan to a concussion after a third-quarter collision on which Rodgers was sacked and fumbled. Rookie Zach Tom took over at left guard and finished the game there.

“There’s expectation for whoever’s in there that they’re going to play well,” Rodgers said. “We had a lot of chances today. I’m not taking anything away from their defense, but we hurt ourselves many times, myself included. We had a lot of opportunities to score more than 7.”

Thin inside

The Packers lost two inside linebackers during the second half to injuries, losing first-round draft pick Quay Walker to a third-quarter shoulder injury and then losing his replacement, Krys Barnes, to a serious ankle injury that forced Barnes to leave the field on a cart. That left only Isaiah McDuffie to play alongside first-team All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell.

The seriousness of Barnes’ injury was apparent almost immediately, as the Packers medical staff placed him in a air cast while he was still on the field. Barnes was the starter last year alongside Campbell and is a key member of the special teams units as well.

Dillon carries the load

On a day when not much worked offensively, AJ Dillon was a bright spot with 91 total yards from scrimmage and the team’s only touchdown. Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards and led the Packers in receptions (five), targets (six) and receiving yards (46).

Dillon was more focused on his failed fourth-and-goal carry from the 1-yard line, on which he was stopped shy of the end zone.

“I think I could have kept my legs moving a little bit more,” Dillon said. “I know looking at the replay, (Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith) grabbed them. So I don’t know.

“I definitely wanted that one. (We) definitely could’ve had a lot of momentum. I think at that point, it would’ve been nice.”

LaFleur said he didn’t do a good enough job of getting Dillon and fellow running back Aaron Jones (five carries for 49 yards, three receptions for 27 yards) involved in the offense, which ran 61 plays but only had Dillon and Jones carrying the ball or being targeted on 26 of them.

“Anytime Aaron Jones comes out of a game with eight touches, that’s not good enough,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to get them more involved, whether it’s in the run game, pass game, however it may be. We’ve got to lean on those guys.”