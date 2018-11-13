For the past two months, the rest of the NFL has tried to slow down Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
And no one has been able to figure out how.
The Saints (8-1) rolled to their eighth consecutive victory with a 51-14 pummeling of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Saints kept the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. They received 10 of 12 first-place votes and 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"Drew Brees has planted himself firmly in the MVP race. With 21 touchdown passes and just one interception — one! — Brees is playing some of the finest football of his awe-inspiring 18-year career," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
The Kansas City Chiefs received the other two first-place votes and remained at No. 2 with 368 points. The Los Angeles Rams were a close third with 366 points.
These two 9-1 teams are scheduled to meet on Monday night in a highly anticipated matchup to close Week 11. The game was originally set to be played in Mexico City, but because of concerns about the playing field at Azteca Stadium after recent rain and several big events, it was moved to the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won five in a row, climbed three spots to No. 4. The Steelers (6-2-1) have surged to the top of the AFC North despite the absence of two-time All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell missed a 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday to sign his one-year franchise tender and is ineligible to play this season.
The Los Angeles Chargers moved up a spot to No. 5. The Chargers (7-2), who have quietly won six in a row, have not garnered much attention despite having one of the top records in the league. Instead, the dominance of both the AFC West rival Chiefs and their neighbors in LA, the Rams, has received most of the headlines.
"Shaking off a 1-2 start, the Chargers have remained firmly in KC's rear-view mirror with a well-balanced attack and impactful rookie safety Derwin James," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The New England Patriots, who were tied for No. 2 last week, dropped to No. 6 after their 34-10 loss at Tennessee on Sunday. The Titans made a major jump, moving five spots to No. 12.
The Patriots (7-3) have a bye this week before facing the New York Jets on Nov. 25.
The Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) moved up a spot to No. 7 during their bye week and return to action on Sunday night at NFC North rival Chicago. The Bears (6-3) rounded out the top 10 for the second consecutive week.
The Carolina Panthers (6-3), coming off a 31-point loss to the Steelers, dropped three places to No. 8.
The Houston Texans (6-3), who have won six in a row after a 0-3 start, are back after their bye and remain No. 9. The Texans on Sunday face NFC East-leading Washington, which climbed five spots to No. 11.
The Green Bay Packers rose from 16th to 13th after beating the Miami Dolphins 31-12 on Sunday.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. New Orleans Saints (10)
8
1
0
382
1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
9
1
0
368
2
3. Los Angeles Rams
9
1
0
366
4
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
6
2
1
338
7
5. Los Angeles Chargers
7
2
0
336
6
6. New England Patriots
7
3
0
331
2
7. Minnesota Vikings
5
3
1
296
8
8. Carolina Panthers
6
3
0
291
5
9. Houston Texans
6
3
0
290
9
10. Chicago Bears
6
3
0
285
10
11. Washington Redskins
6
3
0
261
15
12. Tennessee Titans
5
4
0
260
17
13. Green Bay Packers
4
4
1
231
16
14. Seattle Seahawks
4
5
0
213
13
15. Dallas Cowboys
4
5
0
202
20
16. Philadelphia Eagles
4
5
0
200
11
17. Cincinnati Bengals
5
4
0
190
12
18. Indianapolis Colts
4
5
0
182
23
19. Atlanta Falcons
4
5
0
180
14
20. Baltimore Ravens
4
5
0
177
18
21. Miami Dolphins
5
5
0
154
19
22. Cleveland Browns
3
6
1
116
27
23. Denver Broncos
3
6
0
114
24
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
3
6
0
109
21
25. Detroit Lions
3
6
0
107
22
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
6
0
87
25
27. Buffalo Bills
3
7
0
73
31
28. New York Giants
2
7
0
63
30
29. New York Jets
3
7
0
45
26
30. San Francisco 49ers
2
8
0
39
28
31. Arizona Cardinals
2
7
0
38
29
32. Oakland Raiders
1
8
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk