NEW YORK — Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes has had a special season so far.

A league-leading 43 touchdown passes.

A no-look pass against the Baltimore Ravens.

And he has led the Chiefs to the top of latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Chiefs received seven of 12 first-place votes for 379 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

Kansas City (11-2) moved up a couple of spots to No. 1 after rallying for an overtime victory over Baltimore. The Chiefs clinched a playoff berth and maintained a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.

"There were no gaudy stats for MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes against Baltimore's rock-solid defense, but there were clutch plays in crunch time in an overtime win that may be the deciding factor in securing home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The Saints (11-2) received the remaining five first-place votes for 376 points to stay at No. 2.

The Chargers (10-3) jumped two spots to No. 4 and travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to face the Chiefs to open Week 15.

"Can they beat the Chiefs?" Fox Sports' John Czarnecki asked of the Chargers.

The Rams, LA's other team, fell from the top spot to No. 3 after Sunday night's 15-6 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Rams return to Sunday night play this week when they host the Eagles.

"The Bears just proved you can shut down the Rams' offense if you can shut down (running back) Todd Gurley," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida. "Difficult, but not impossible."

The Bears' win helped them move up one spot to No. 6.

The New England Patriots slipped a spot to No. 5 after their improbable 34-33 loss to Miami on the final play as the Dolphins scored on a pass and double lateral to complete a 69-yard pass.

It was the longest play from scrimmage to win a game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Another team that fell in the poll after losing was the Houston Texans. The Texans slipped two spots to No. 7 after being defeated by the Colts 24-21 to end their nine-game winning streak.

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys each moved up a spot to Nos. 8 and 9 after winning at home last week. Both 8-5 teams improved their playoff position in the NFC.

The reeling Pittsburgh Steelers, who have lost three in a row, dropped two places to round out the top 10. The Steelers, who have a half-game lead in the AFC North, host the Patriots on Sunday in a key AFC showdown.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (7) 11 2 0 379 3 2. New Orleans Saints (5) 11 2 0 376 2 3. Los Angeles Rams 11 2 0 359 1 4. Los Angeles Chargers 10 3 0 344 6 5. New England Patriots 9 4 0 329 4 6. Chicago Bears 9 4 0 327 7 7. Houston Texans 9 4 0 307 5 8. Seattle Seahawks 8 5 0 301 9 9. Dallas Cowboys 8 5 0 299 10 10. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 5 1 267 8 11. Indianapolis Colts 7 6 0 256 15 12. Baltimore Ravens 7 6 0 255 12 13. Minnesota Vikings 6 6 1 232 11 14. Tennessee Titans 7 6 0 231 16 15. Miami Dolphins 7 6 0 224 18 16. Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 206 13 17. Carolina Panthers 6 7 0 176 16 18. Denver Broncos 6 7 0 172 14 19. Green Bay Packers 5 7 1 171 21 20. Cleveland Browns 5 7 1 167 22 21. New York Giants 5 8 0 154 23 22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 8 0 128 20 23. Detroit Lions 5 8 0 114 25 24. Washington Redskins 6 7 0 111 19 25. Atlanta Falcons 4 9 0 88 23 26. New York Jets 4 9 0 77 30 27. Buffalo Bills 4 9 0 71 28 28. Cincinnati Bengals 5 8 0 62 27 29. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 9 0 56 26 30. Oakland Raiders 3 10 0 41 31 31. San Francisco 49ers 3 10 0 40 32 32. Arizona Cardinals 3 10 0 16 29

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk