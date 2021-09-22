Packers rise from 18th to 15th, Tampa Bay unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — Through the first two weeks of the regular season, Tom Brady looks as good as ever.
Brady is a combined 56 for 86 for 655 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions.
And led by the seven-time Super Bowl winner, the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the season 2-0 and are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The Bucs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“At age 44 and coming off a seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady continues to stretch the bounds of possibility,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said. “Who says he can’t play until 50?”
The Bucs will head to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, site of Super Bowl 56 in February, to face the Rams in a matchup of unbeaten teams on Sunday. The Rams climbed three spots for the No. 2 position.
“We’ll get to see how good the new-look, 2-0, Matthew Stafford Rams are this week when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.
“The last time Stafford quarterbacked his team to three consecutive victories was Weeks 8 to 10 of the 2017 season while with the Detroit Lions.”
The Kansas City Chiefs slipped a place to No. 3 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. With the 36-35 victory, the Ravens jumped nine spots to No. 6 overall.
“The Ravens showed they are going to be a contender, and Lamar Jackson finally has gotten the Chiefs off his back,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
“Jackson now knows he can beat Patrick Mahomes. He sounded confident before the game, but with an 0-3 record before Sunday, he didn’t have the proof. Now, he does.”
The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, also off to 2-0 starts, grabbed the No. 4 and No. 5 positions, respectively. The Cards climbed three places and the Raiders gained eight spots.
The Buffalo Bills, who rebounded from a Week 1 loss and routed the Miami Dolphins 35-0 on Sunday, moved two places to No. 7 in the poll.
San Francisco, the third 2-0 team in the NFC West, moved up two spots to No. 8.
Despite earning their first win of the season last week, the Cleveland Browns slipped one place to No. 9.
And the Carolina Panthers, led by starting quarterback Sam Darnold, made a big move as they jumped 11 spots to round out the top 10.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12)
2
0
0
384
1
2. Los Angeles Rams
2
0
0
362
5
3. Kansas City Chiefs
1
1
0
351
2
4. Arizona Cardinals
2
0
0
332
7
5. Las Vegas Raiders
2
0
0
328
13
6. Baltimore Ravens
1
1
0
310
15
7. Buffalo Bills
1
1
0
308
9
8. San Francisco 49ers
2
0
0
304
10
9. Cleveland Browns
1
1
0
276
8
10. Carolina Panthers
2
0
0
269
21
11. Seattle Seahawks
1
1
0
251
3
12. Denver Broncos
2
0
0
246
14
13. Dallas Cowboys
1
1
0
241
15
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
1
1
0
235
5
15. Green Bay Packers
1
1
0
219
18
16. Tennessee Titans
1
1
0
218
23
17. New Orleans Saints
1
1
0
204
4
18. Los Angeles Chargers
1
1
0
197
11
19. New England Patriots
1
1
0
168
20
20. Philadelphia Eagles
1
1
0
148
17
21. Miami Dolphins
1
1
0
143
12
22. Washington Football Team
1
1
0
132
25
23. Chicago Bears
1
1
0
127
27
24. Cincinnati Bengals
1
1
0
109
19
25. Minnesota Vikings
0
2
0
103
24
25. Indianapolis Colts
0
2
0
103
22
27. Houston Texans
1
1
0
83
26
28. Detroit Lions
0
2
0
53
29
29. New York Giants
0
2
0
50
28
30. Atlanta Falcons
0
2
0
35
30
31. New York Jets
0
2
0
25
31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
0
2
0
22
32
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…
The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…