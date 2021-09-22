 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Packers rise from 18th to 15th, Tampa Bay unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Pro32 poll
0 Comments
topical

Packers rise from 18th to 15th, Tampa Bay unanimous No. 1 in latest AP Pro32 poll

  • 0
Falcons Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans caught a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

 Mark LoMoglio

NEW YORK — Through the first two weeks of the regular season, Tom Brady looks as good as ever.

Brady is a combined 56 for 86 for 655 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions.

And led by the seven-time Super Bowl winner, the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the season 2-0 and are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

The Bucs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“At age 44 and coming off a seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady continues to stretch the bounds of possibility,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said. “Who says he can’t play until 50?”

The Bucs will head to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, site of Super Bowl 56 in February, to face the Rams in a matchup of unbeaten teams on Sunday. The Rams climbed three spots for the No. 2 position.

“We’ll get to see how good the new-look, 2-0, Matthew Stafford Rams are this week when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network.

“The last time Stafford quarterbacked his team to three consecutive victories was Weeks 8 to 10 of the 2017 season while with the Detroit Lions.”

The Kansas City Chiefs slipped a place to No. 3 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. With the 36-35 victory, the Ravens jumped nine spots to No. 6 overall.

“The Ravens showed they are going to be a contender, and Lamar Jackson finally has gotten the Chiefs off his back,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

“Jackson now knows he can beat Patrick Mahomes. He sounded confident before the game, but with an 0-3 record before Sunday, he didn’t have the proof. Now, he does.”

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, also off to 2-0 starts, grabbed the No. 4 and No. 5 positions, respectively. The Cards climbed three places and the Raiders gained eight spots.

The Buffalo Bills, who rebounded from a Week 1 loss and routed the Miami Dolphins 35-0 on Sunday, moved two places to No. 7 in the poll.

San Francisco, the third 2-0 team in the NFC West, moved up two spots to No. 8.

Despite earning their first win of the season last week, the Cleveland Browns slipped one place to No. 9.

And the Carolina Panthers, led by starting quarterback Sam Darnold, made a big move as they jumped 11 spots to round out the top 10.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 20, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12)

2

0

0

384

1

2. Los Angeles Rams

2

0

0

362

5

3. Kansas City Chiefs

1

1

0

351

2

4. Arizona Cardinals

2

0

0

332

7

5. Las Vegas Raiders

2

0

0

328

13

6. Baltimore Ravens

1

1

0

310

15

7. Buffalo Bills

1

1

0

308

9

8. San Francisco 49ers

2

0

0

304

10

9. Cleveland Browns

1

1

0

276

8

10. Carolina Panthers

2

0

0

269

21

11. Seattle Seahawks

1

1

0

251

3

12. Denver Broncos

2

0

0

246

14

13. Dallas Cowboys

1

1

0

241

15

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

1

1

0

235

5

15. Green Bay Packers

1

1

0

219

18

16. Tennessee Titans

1

1

0

218

23

17. New Orleans Saints

1

1

0

204

4

18. Los Angeles Chargers

1

1

0

197

11

19. New England Patriots

1

1

0

168

20

20. Philadelphia Eagles

1

1

0

148

17

21. Miami Dolphins

1

1

0

143

12

22. Washington Football Team

1

1

0

132

25

23. Chicago Bears

1

1

0

127

27

24. Cincinnati Bengals

1

1

0

109

19

25. Minnesota Vikings

0

2

0

103

24

25. Indianapolis Colts

0

2

0

103

22

27. Houston Texans

1

1

0

83

26

28. Detroit Lions

0

2

0

53

29

29. New York Giants

0

2

0

50

28

30. Atlanta Falcons

0

2

0

35

30

31. New York Jets

0

2

0

25

31

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

0

2

0

22

32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener
Pro football

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

  • 0

Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener

  • 0

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers women's hockey prepares for 2021-22 season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics