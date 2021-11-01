Packers return from quasi-bye hoping for lots of positive injury news

One thing is certain: Bakhtiari’s linemates are ready for him to come back.

“I don’t know what game that’ll be or when, but I know it’s been so exciting to have him at practice,” said Lucas Patrick, the Packers' top interior line backup who has taken over at center for injured rookie Josh Myers (knee). “To have the best offensive lineman in the NFL out here with our group, it just raises our practice habits. Not that we weren’t going hard, but his attention to detail is phenomenal. And the things that he can provide everyone is amazing.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s best downfield pass catcher who hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring on Sept. 26 at San Francisco, was once again practicing on Monday and was officially designated for return from injured reserve after missing the past five games.

“He’s coming along,” LaFleur said. “Certainly anytime you’re dealing with that type of injury, you never want to put a guy out there too early. Because then, it basically doubles the timeline for when you get a guy back. But he’s done everything he can in his power to try and get back as quickly as possible, and you know. It was nice to see him out there today.”