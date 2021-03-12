Packers restructure contracts with Preston Smith, Adrian Amos

With no in-person offseason program, a truncated training camp, zero preseason games and limited in-season reps because Boyle needed his snaps in practice to be ready in the event Aaron Rodgers went down, Love’s rookie year was a difficult one. Even Love’s coaches couldn’t say earlier this month just how much progress the ex-Utah State player had made during his COVID-19 pandemic-influenced first year.

“It's going to be a challenge for him. Obviously, we don't know what's going to happen right now with how we're going to be able to work with the players (this offseason),” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think always being in the system for a second year is huge for a quarterback, understanding the language, understanding how we go about our everyday process and even just being able to get out there in practice — I think that's huge.

“Obviously, we're very excited if we can be able to practice because I think that's something he needs. The last time he was able to really get after the practices was in training camp.”