Packers report record revenues, profits

Extra points

Murphy said he believes Saturday’s Bayern Munich-Manchester City soccer friendly at Lambeau Field will generate $10 million in economic impact locally — less than the $15 million a typical regular-season home Packers game generates, but enough to offset some of the loss created by the Packers’ ninth home game being played in London this year. … Murphy said the Packers will announce which game this season will feature the team’s alternate uniforms soon. While teams can only unveil new alternate uniforms once every five years — meaning the Packers have four more years with their 1950s-style throwbacks worn last season — Murphy largely dismissed the idea of trying a futuristic approach to alternate jerseys in the future. “We don’t want to get too wild out there,” he said. … Murphy said the team would look into wearing an alternate helmet, which the NFL is now allowing, “but, at this point, we haven’t decided on any specific changes.” … General manager Brian Gutekunst announced a series of promotions for members of the scouting and medical staffs. Among those moves were Jon-Eric Sullivan being promoted to vice president of player personnel after serving as the co-director of player personnel since 2018; head athletic trainer Bryan Engel adding the title of director of sports medicine; and longtime assistant athletic trainer Nate Weir being named associate athletic trainer/director of rehab & return to play. … One day after officially adding all-USFL tight end Sal Cannella, the Packers released tight end Eli Wolf, whom the team had claimed off waivers in May.