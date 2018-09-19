Ratings generally up for NFL in first 2 weeks of schedule

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) celebrates his 61-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots with teammate wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

 Stephen B. Morton

NEW YORK — And the winner is .... the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, who have looked dominant in the first two weeks of the regular season, have grabbed the top spot from the New England Patriots in the latest AP Pro32 poll on Tuesday.

The Rams received nine of the 12 first-place votes and 380 points in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Rams are coming off a 34-0 rout of the listless Arizona Cardinals and will host the Chargers at the Coliseum on Sunday in an All-LA matchup.

"(Coach) Sean McVay rested most of his starters in the preseason, but the Rams already look like they're in midseason form after another dominating win, albeit over a woeful Cardinals team," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the remaining three first-place votes for 375 points. The Jaguars moved up three spots after their impressive 31-20 win over the Patriots, who fell to No. 5.

"At least for now, the AFC's early season torch has been passed to the Jaguars after last Sunday's thumping of New England," said Alex Marvez of The Sporting News.

The Minnesota Vikings stayed at No. 3 after rallying to tie the rival Green Bay Packers 29-29 at Lambeau Field.

"The Vikings got better when they signed (kicker) Dan Bailey," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Bailey was signed after the Vikings waived Daniel Carlson following his missed three field-goal attempts. The fifth-round draft pick from Auburn missed field goals of 48, 49 and 35 yards, with the last two failed tries coming in overtime.

The Packers also kept their spot at No. 6 after the league's second consecutive week with a tie.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are off to a 2-0 start, moved up three places to No. 4.

Mahomes had six touchdown passes for the Chiefs, who are coming off a 42-37 victory over Pittsburgh and will face the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener on Sunday.

"The thrilling Pat Mahomes Show is covering up some serious defensive deficiencies at the moment," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by a resurgent Ryan Fitzpatrick, vaulted seven spots to No. 8 after topping the Philadelphia Eagles 27-21.

The Buccaneers will face another challenge when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

"Need to beat Steelers now," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of the Bucs.

The Eagles, who will get back quarterback Carson Wentz following his knee injury when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, dropped five spots to No. 7.

The Atlanta Falcons inched up a spot to No. 9 after earning their first win of the season with a 31-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

And the surprising Cincinnati Bengals rounded out the top 10 after topping Baltimore 34-23. The Bengals will be without running Joe Mixon for a few weeks following his knee surgery. They will face the Panthers and Falcons on the road in the next two weeks.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Los Angeles Rams (9)

2

0

0

380

4

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3)

2

0

0

375

5

3. Minnesota Vikings

1

0

1

341

3

4. Kansas City Chiefs

2

0

0

340

7

5. New England Patriots

1

1

0

327

1

6. Green Bay Packers

1

0

1

315

6

7. Philadelphia Eagles

1

1

0

313

2

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2

0

0

307

15

9. Atlanta Falcons

1

1

0

279

10

10. Cincinnati Bengals

2

0

0

275

16

11. Denver Broncos

2

0

0

250

14

12. Carolina Panthers

1

1

0

247

8

13. Miami Dolphins

2

0

0

237

18

14. Los Angeles Chargers

1

1

0

225

19

15. New Orleans Saints

1

1

0

206

13

16. Baltimore Ravens

1

1

0

205

9

17. Chicago Bears

1

1

0

191

22

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

0

1

1

190

11

19. Dallas Cowboys

1

1

0

164

25

20. San Francisco 49ers

1

1

0

161

23

21. New York Jets

1

1

0

153

17

22. Washington Redskins

1

1

0

141

12

23. Tennessee Titans

1

1

0

130

26

24. Indianapolis Colts

1

1

0

121

29

25. Seattle Seahawks

0

2

0

89

21

26. Cleveland Browns

0

1

1

87

27

27. Oakland Raiders

0

2

0

70

28

28. Houston Texans

0

2

0

67

20

29. New York Giants

0

2

0

65

24

30. Detroit Lions

0

2

0

44

30

31. Arizona Cardinals

0

2

0

23

31

32. Buffalo Bills

0

2

0

18

32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

