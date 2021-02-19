Packers release ex-Badgers offensive lineman Rick Wagner and linebacker Christian Kirksey

GREEN BAY — Even if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 pandemic forcing interview sessions into the virtual realm during the 2020 NFL season, Rick Wagner probably still would have been a man of few words during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Signed to bolster their offensive line last March in anticipation of longtime right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s free-agent departure, Wagner eschewed the traditional introductory Q&A with reporters when he joined the team last March, and he was rarely seen during Zoom video sessions with the media throughout the season.

But the humble, soft-spoken Wagner was never much for the spotlight anyway.

So if the news Friday that the Packers were releasing Wagner after one season — with Wagner, 31, contemplating retirement after eight NFL seasons — does indeed signify the end of the line for the former Badgers standout, it would be definitively on brand for the West Allis native to transition into his post-football life without any pomp and circumstance.