Packers receiver Sammy Watkins placed on injured reserve

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers knew Sammy Watkins’ injury history when they signed him. They were just hoping the veteran wide receiver’s luck would change.

Instead, less than a week after catching three passes for 93 yards in a win over the Chicago Bears, Watkins was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Saturday, in advance of the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Packers had already ruled Watkins out for the game because of the injury, which appears to have happened in practice on Wednesday. He was listed as limited in practice that day and then sat out Thursday and Friday.

The Packers could also be without wideouts Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring), who are both questionable for the game. Cobb missed all three days of practice this week because of his illness, while Watson was added to the injury report on Wednesday and didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

The Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster to fill Watkins’ spot and elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Winfree has now used two of his three allowed game-day elevations after also being promoted for the Packers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota.

Watkins’ injury isn’t season-ending and the Packers hope to have him back later this season. According to new NFL rules for injured reserve put in place for this season:

• Teams can designate up to eight players to return;

• Each player can be designated twice in a season, but both times would count against the team’s eight-return allotment;

• Players must remain on IR for at least four games before being allowed to return.

The 29-year-old Watkins entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft but hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year with the Buffalo Bills.

During an interview at the June mandatory minicamp, Watkins repeatedly emphasized the importance of staying healthy. He admitted he wasn’t proactive enough about taking care of his body in the past, and he said he was taking that part of being a professional more seriously.

“I can’t stop injuries. What I can try to do is prevent them,” Watkins said at the time. “I think my career has been good — got a Super Bowl (with the Kansas City Chiefs) — but I’m here trying to revive my career and play at the highest level and be the best that I can.

“When I’m on the field, I can catch balls, I can score, and I’m a dominant player. But the key is staying on the field.”

Watkins started training camp on the non-football injury list with a mild hamstring strain but was cleared a few days into camp. Watkins blamed the injury on working out immediately after arriving in Green Bay and not properly hydrating himself as he flew into town that day. (LINK: Packers' Sammy Watkins gets to work after he ‘scared’ himself with hamstring tweak)

The Packers signed Watkins in part because of his history with head coach Matt LaFleur, who coached him in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams, and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, who worked with Watkins in Buffalo. Watkins vowed to them after signed a one-year, $3 million low-risk deal this off-season that he knew he had a lot to prove.

“I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall. My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy,’” Watkins said of his conversations with LaFleur and Vrable.

“That’s been the knock on my career — to stay on the field. I think this is the best place to stay healthy, stay on the field and catch a lot of balls.”