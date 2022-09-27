Packers receiver Romeo Doubs more than earning opportunity, despite rookie mistakes

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers still won’t accept the rookie mistakes. He never will.

Not because he’s a curmudgeonly, soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback who’s set in his ways, but because he knows the NFL’s margin for error is so tenuous one such misstep can be the difference between winning and losing.

But even the exacting, demanding, future Pro Football Hall of Famer is at the point where he must admit the obvious: Romeo Doubs is good.

Really good.

No one is going to confuse the rookie wideout with the finished product Davante Adams was over the past several years for Rodgers. That duo was so on the same wavelength they didn’t need to speak or even signal to each other on the field. They so expertly recognized defensive tells, processed what those hints meant and mentally reached the same page of the offensive playbook so quickly that it didn’t seem fair to their opponents at times.

A fourth-round pick from Nevada, Doubs, who shows flashes of Adams-esque ability, clearly isn’t there yet with his grasp of the offense and what Rodgers wants from him. And he probably won’t be there for several years, if he gets there at all. None of Rodgers’ go-to receivers — Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Greg Jennings — got there overnight.

But regardless of any reservations Rodgers has about young wide receivers and the mental errors that come with them, Doubs reaffirmed with his performance in Sunday’s 14-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — eight receptions for 73 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown, catching every pass Rodgers threw to him — that his obvious talent outweighs any gaffes he might make.

That might explain why Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s voice gradually went up in pitch and volume earlier this week as he strung together descriptor after descriptor about Doubs, who played a season-high 55 snaps (out of 62, or 89%) against the Bucs with veteran Sammy Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and fellow rookie Christian Watson inactive with a hamstring injury of his own.

In fact, one gets the sense listening to LaFleur that even if Watkins was healthy — and not marooned on injured reserve for at least three more games — Doubs would still be getting increased snaps based on merit alone.

“He certainly has earned, and he’s going to get, that opportunity,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, having a guy like Sammy out, it’s just naturally going to happen for him where he’s going to play more snaps. And I thought he made the most of them (against the Buccaneers). I thought he did an outstanding job. He was a guy that showed up consistently, being able to separate versus the man coverage that we were getting.

“He’s got the body movement skills. He’s got the explosiveness. He plays on his insteps, gets both feet in the ground, and that allows him to get off bump coverage. And the game is certainly not too big for him. I think you see it.

“I feel it every time we go out there; a guy that’s just showing more and more confidence. And I think that’s a big part of being able to play to your potential. This is a kid that’s got a ton of potential and we’re excited about him.”

It’s good to know someone is excited, because listening to Doubs talk after the win over the Buccaneers, he certainly didn’t sound like he was. Rather, the even-keeled 22-year-old seemed to be far less impressed with himself than everyone else was with him.

“Some good plays; some great plays; some bad, ugly plays. It’s just (about) being able to progress and fix whatever it is,” said Doubs, who enters the upcoming game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field leading the team in receptions (14) and receiving yards (137) — despite playing only 35 of 61 offensive snaps against Minnesota in the opener (57.4%) and 25 of 68 offensive snaps against Chicago (36.8%). “I’m just ready to move forward from whatever’s happening.

“I understand it was a big game, but that’s just part of it. Whatever (my) performance, if it was a bad performance, I’d be the same way. ... (it’s about) just making sure I stay true to who I am, not just as a player but as a person.”

That levelheadedness doesn’t appear to be an act. In seemingly every locker-room interaction with reporters since the post-draft rookie camp in May until now, Doubs’ demeanor has been exactly the same: humble, quiet, reserved.

In the days leading up to the matchup with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Doubs was asked where he’d grown the most since the Packers drafted him. His answer was telling, because it was basically chapter-and-verse of the skills Rodgers wants him to improve upon as rapidly as possible.

“Just pre-snap reading, knowing what the defense is going to do and how they adjust and how they will play it and what are their biggest tendencies on base downs or third downs or whatnot,” Doubs replied. “I’m still growing as these days continue to go by. I’ve felt myself progressing and getting better as a player and a person here. So it feels good.”

While Rodgers has referenced multiple times the mental mistakes Doubs and other young receivers have made, Doubs doesn’t seem to make the same mistakes over and over again — a cardinal sin when it comes to earning Rodgers’ much-coveted trust.

And those mistakes notwithstanding, Rodgers cannot deny Doubs’ skill level, which Rodgers saw again firsthand in practice before the Buccaneers game.

“The thing about Romeo that gives you confidence is the majority of time he catches the ball with his hands,” Rodgers said. “I was teasing him at practice on Friday because he had a ball on the left sideline short and he kind of bodied it. And I just was calling him a ‘body-catcher’ because he has such great hands.

“And then two plays later, I threw him this over-the-shoulder corner route and he just (plucked it). He just has such great hands.

“He’s learning. I feel like his route-running seemed like was pretty solid (against Tampa Bay), but we’ll go back and look at the tape and see if there are some more opportunities I could’ve given him.”

What those opportunities will look like moving forward will be interesting, because while LaFleur said Doubs will play primarily be X receiver (the No. 1 position on most plays), he said Doubs also can line up elsewhere. Whether that leads to mental errors will determine how much LaFleur and Rodgers believe they can put on Doubs’ plate.

“Obviously, (he’s a) young player, not even close to his ceiling,” LaFleur said. “There’s going to be a lot of learning along the way. I think these next few weeks are going to be just critical to his growth — having the majority of the snaps, playing our X. Not that we can’t move him around.

“That’s the beauty with him as well. He’s not just an outside receiver. You can put him in the slot; he’s got that versatility. You can put him at Z, X, F, it doesn’t really matter. Because he knows our concepts. He’s just, he cares about the game and he gives great effort each and every day.”