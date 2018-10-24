GREEN BAY — If it’s possible to be conscientious to the point of doing more harm than good, then that’s exactly what Randall Cobb was guilty of after his performance at Washington in Week 3.

The Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver dropped a pair of passes and lost a costly fumble during the Packers’ loss, and he hasn’t played since because of a hamstring injury. And that injury, which occurred in practice on Sept 27 — four days after what he acknowledged had been the worst game of his life — might have been prevented had he not practiced that fateful day.

“I think me having obsessed about (that game) is one of the reasons I got injured in practice. I was feeling it before (that practice) but I continued to push through because I was focused on trying to get back on the field,” Cobb said this week, in advance of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. “I think if I would have just let that go and let that out of my mind, I probably wouldn’t have pulled my hamstring in practice that Thursday following the game.”

Cobb was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice, but he said that he is feeling considerably better after the bye week and that he is hopeful of playing against the Rams.

Before the Washington game, Cobb was off to one of the strongest starts of his eight-year career, catching nine passes for 142 yards, including the game-winning 75-yard touchdown late in Green Bay’s 24-23 comeback win over Chicago in the opener. But after missing three games, he enters Sunday with just 17 receptions for 194 yards and that one touchdown.

“It (stinks),” Cobb said of not being able to atone for his Washington performance. “But it’s a month ago now. I’ve taken myself back through that game, I’m past that game, I’m ready for the next one.”

And the Packers are ready to get him back. While young receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J’Mon Moore had their moments while pressed into duty, none of them has Cobb’s particular skill set or experience.

“I think the thing you get with a guy like Randall Cobb is you get a guy who’s played 110 NFL football games (including playoffs),” offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. “They don’t have that. They’ve got four, five games. Three games. So I think the experience, the understanding of the concepts (and) the adjustments sometimes that routes have post-snap, I think those are some things that older players might give you a little bit of an edge at this time of the year.”

Coliseum memories

With the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles two years ago, most Packers players haven’t played in the Los Angeles Coliseum unless they went to USC (outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry) or played there as a visitor while playing their college ball in the Pac-12 Conference (quarterback Aaron Rodgers).

So Sunday’s game will be a new experience for most players, but for those who’ve played in the historic stadium before, there weren’t many feelings of nostalgia this week.

“To be quite honest, I haven’t really thought much about it,” Matthews said. “It’ll be cool to go back out there, obviously it’ll be different being in the opposing locker room. Should be fun though. I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

For Rodgers, the Coliseum is the site of one of his most memorable college games at Cal. Facing the top-ranked Trojans there in 2004, Rodgers completed 23 straight passes but the seventh-ranked Golden Bears lost 23-17 when USC delivered a late defensive stand.

It wound up being Cal’s only conference loss that year, and USC later had to vacate their conference title and BCS title for NCAA violations. Rodgers has often said — only half-kiddingly — that he’s still waiting for his conference championship ring.

“We had some success up until the last couple drives,” Rodgers said. “I remember the atmosphere being electric. Obviously, we were a top-10 team and they were the No. 1 team in the country. That was a fun day until the ending. That’s a great stadium. You think about all the different things that have gone on in there over the years, obviously from L.A. playing there for a while and the Olympics. It’s a great venue and it’ll be fun to get back there.”

Extra points

Of the 10 players listed on the Packers’ injury report Wednesday, only Rodgers was a full participant. The good news? All 53 players were able to practice in some capacity. Nevertheless, Receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring), cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), Perry (ankle) and St. Brown (knee) were among those limited.