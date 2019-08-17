GREEN BAY — J’Mon Moore appears to have escaped serious injury after being involved Friday afternoon in a traffic accident, the aftermath of which the Green Bay Packers wide receiver posted video and photos on social media.
On his Instagram story, which has since been deleted, Moore posted a video clip of the damage caused by the crash, which appears to have occurred on Wisconsin Hwy. 29 on the outskirts of the city of Green Bay.
The video showed Moore's white Mercedes with significant damage to the front of the vehicle and on the driver's side, where Moore was presumably seated while driving. The video also shows the front of a black pickup truck, which has significant damage to its front grill, as well as debris scattered all over the road. Moore wrote “Nothing But God That I'm Still Here” as the caption to the video. There also were two photos of the damage to his vehicle and a first responder directing traffic at the scene.
The players did not practice Friday or Saturday after playing their second preseason game of the summer at Baltimore on Thursday night. The team returns to practice Sunday afternoon.
The team had no official comment on the accident, but Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was asked about it on Saturday during a regularly-scheduled media session for the coordinators.
“I have not talked to him yet,” Hackett said. “I'm not sure (how he is), but I've heard he's doing OK.”
A fourth-round draft pick out of Missouri last year, Moore scarcely played as a rookie and is part of what might be the most competitive battle for roster spots in camp.
“I appreciate (the team) for believing in me. And, they know what I can do,” Moore said earlier in camp when asked about the competition at receiver. “I feel like everybody in this building knows what I can do, they’re just waiting on me to do it.”
Jonesing for Jones
Without top running back Aaron Jones, who returned to practice last week after missing more than a week with “hamstring tightness,” the ground game has been less than stellar through two preseason games, amassing 150 yards on 47 attempts (3.2-yard average). But Jones should be cleared for Thursday’s game against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada — and that could be the spark the Packers need.
Jones has averaged 5.5 yards per carry during his first two NFL seasons, and the coaches believe he’s the ideal fit for coach Matt LaFleur’s outside zone blocking scheme.
“His gear and his discipline and his landmarks really stretch the defense. And then his ability to put his foot in the ground and get low with his pads down is pretty impressive,” Hackett said Saturday. “His one-cut ability is almost natural to him. I think it's really going to help us in our outside zone scheme, which is very exciting.
“And then, obviously his ability to get out of the backfield (and) catch balls. You look at it from the standpoint of when he touches it, anything can happen. He breaks one — you've got that ‘X’ button there. as I tell the players, to be able to get downfield and score. So I think that all those things, that explosiveness, is going to be exciting.”
Gary a work in progress
After making a strong first impression early in training camp during 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills, rookie first-round pick Rashan Gary seems to have hit a lull over the past two weeks. He’s been unable to make an impact in the team’s first two preseason games, and the challenge of converting from a hand-in-the-ground defensive lineman at Michigan to a stand-up outside linebacker in Green Bay has slowed his progress, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said.
Although Pettine said the team is “pleased” with Gary, he admitted the No. 12 overall pick will likely have to have his role in game plans in the regular season tailored to the parts of his game he’s most comfortable with.
“It’s a transition to a position that he hasn’t played a lot of. I think that’s difficult,” Pettine said. “He’s not coming in playing something that he’s played for years and years and it’s just a natural thing. He’s not a receiver coming in, (where) receivers are receivers. There’s some things there that I think have maybe (been hard for him).
“We want to get to a point where our guys are free and clear from a thinking standpoint. When guys can get lined up and know what to do, they play fast. That just doesn’t happen overnight. That takes repetitions. As we start to pull back, (we’ll) have an understanding of, ‘OK, here’s where he is now. Here’s his personal inventory. This is what he does well, this is what he needs work on.’ We’ll start to (focus on), as we’re looking forward to Chicago and Minnesota and those early games, where can he best help us based on where he is now, and we’ll start to steer the scheme that direction with him.”