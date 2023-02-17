GREEN BAY — At least one Aaron will be back with the Green Bay Packers next season.

While the rest of the football world waits for four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to emerge from his darkness retreat and eventually decide whether he wants to play football in 2023 (and with whom), Rodgers’ backfield mate, veteran running back Aaron Jones, assured he’ll be back with the team Friday when he accepted a restructured deal that included a $5 million reduction in 2023 pay but also guaranteed him $8.52 million.

Jones, 28, was set to earn $16 million this coming season, with most of it coming in the form of a non-guaranteed $7 million roster bonus due in March and an $8.1 million base salary. Now, according to ESPN and the NFL Network, Jones will make $11 million in total 2023 compensation, including that $8.52 million guaranteed signing bonus, which the Packers can spread over multiple years for salary-cap purposes.

Both Jones and the Packers knew he couldn’t play the 2023 season under the terms of the four-year, $48 million deal he signed before the 2021 season. His cap number needed to be lowered, even as the team sits in limbo as it awaits Rodgers’ decision on playing next year — and if he wants to play a 19th NFL season in Green Bay or start anew elsewhere via a trade.

Had the sides not reached an accord on a restructured deal, the team likely would have released Jones, despite his rushing for a career-high 1,121 yards last season — his third 1,000-yard season in the past four years. Jones also finished 2022 with a 5.3-yards per carry rushing average, caught 59 passes (second-most on the team) for 395 yards and scored seven total touchdowns.

Jones, who is the third-leading rusher in Packers history after joining the team as a 2017 fifth-round draft pick, has been used in conjunction with AJ Dillon in the Packers’ backfield the past two seasons, and general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated after the season that keeping Jones on the roster at a manageable cap number was a priority.

"The way he leads that football team, his consistency, is amazing," Gutekunst said of Jones. "In this league, you can't have just one (running back). Obviously, having AJ, it's nice to have that 1-2 punch. Aaron, when we got first here, you're thinking, 'Hey, this probably won't last long because the way he's built and his size,' and he just keeps on defying the odds."

With $11 million in total compensation for 2023, Jones will have earned $31 million over the first three years of his contract. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN and NFL Network that the final year of Jones’ deal, with $12 million in 2024 pay, remained unchanged.

On Twitter, Jones wrote that he is “honored to ‘carry the G’” and “blessed to be back.”

Asked the day after the Packers’ season-ending loss to Detroit about his uncertain future with the Packers, Jones replied, “Control what I can control. That’s what I’ve always been taught. I control what I can control. I’d love to be here, so hopefully they feel the same way about me.”

Jones’ restructured deal is the first of what figure to be a host of contract adjustments the Packers will have to make in the coming weeks, with or without a decision from Rodgers on his future. Gutekunst pushed money into the future on a host of contracts the past two years to keep the team’s Super Bowl window open, and even Rodgers recently acknowledged his onerous contract will have to be altered.

“With the way we’re doing things lately,” Gutekunst confessed on Jan. 13, “we’ll probably restructure everybody and try to keep making some room.”

Photos: Aaron Jones' career with the Green Bay Packers